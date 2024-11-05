My Fleet Assist Launches New Website & Back End Functionality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tomas Brainskas, Head of Operations for My Fleet AssistBOLINGBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Fleet Assist , a leader in personalized managed fleet service solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, logo and added functionality. The refreshed design reflects My Fleet Assist's commitment to innovation, simplicity and quality fleet services.The new website, available at myfleetassist , offers a user-friendly interface with enhanced navigation and functionality for ease of use. Designed with logistics industry fleet managers, fleet service providers and supplier partners in mind, the new sleek website provides easy access to information for managed fleet breakdown resources, as well as growth opportunities for service provider partners..New Design: A clean color pallet with a modern layout for easier navigation and faster access to essential features for both fleets and supplier partners..Enhanced Mobile Compatibility: Fully responsive design is optimized for mobile use, ensuring a seamless experience across all potential devices..Improved Personalized Support: Get quicker responses and personalized support with a dedicated team of professionals available 24/7/365..Optional Self-Serve: Take full advantage of both a dedicated client service manager and access to an upgraded self-serve portal, that can be customized to your needs.“The last 5 years has seen a vastly changing transportation landscape, we are positioned to help the industry maintain and grow.,” said Tomas Brainskas, Head of Operations for My Fleet Assist. "The new design captures the essence of what My Fleet Assist stands for: innovation, efficiency and customer-service.”, stated Brainskas.“As part of an ongoing effort to elevate the user experience and continue delivering personalization, there are enhancements in the works for 2025 that will significantly elevate fleet service technology.” stated Brian J. Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of UC Group.To learn more about how My Fleet Assist can help manage your fleet and breakdown services, or if you are interested in becoming a partner supplier. visit myfleetassist.About My Fleet AssistMy Fleet Assist provides comprehensive fleet service solutions, offering cutting-edge technology with a dedicated focus. The My Fleet Assist personalized teams and technology platform for providing breakdown services, with additional fleet management optimization assistance related to HR and Invoice Management, helps keep clients the road, while reducing costs and ensuring service compliance. Our partner services include leaders in the industry with national footprints, for the highest quality of over the road services are available at a moment's notice, 24/7/365.

