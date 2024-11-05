Phillipsx Presents 'Gilot, Une Vie,' A New York Selling Exhibition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Open 4-22 November, to Feature Paintings by Françoise Gilot Spanning More than 70 Years

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhillipsX is pleased to present Gilot, Une Vie, a selling exhibition of paintings by Françoise Gilot, open to the public 4-22 November 2024 at Phillips' New York headquarters. Following her recent death in 2023 at the age of 101, Gilot, Une Vie is the first retrospective of the artist's work at a major selling venue.

Françoise Gilot, 'The Painter (Self-Portrait at Work),' 1946 (On Loan)

The exhibition includes both works for sale and on loan, showcasing a breadth of artistic output dated from 1942 to 2015 – from the early years of the Second World War and her relationship with Pablo Picasso, through motherhood, her emigration to the United States, and eventual marriage to Jonas Salk. While each painting provides an intimate snapshot from her life, together they present a survey of

Gilot's iconographic lexicon and the evolution of her self-fashioning over time as artist, mother, and muse.

Nina Piro, Specialist, Modern & Contemporary Art , says, "In sourcing works for this show, I had the honor of joining what felt like an exclusive group of people who knew, understood, and loved Françoise Gilot. I heard time after time about her brilliance and how strong-willed, dedicated, and fiercely loyal she was." Piro adds, "Gilot was a talented draughtsman and exceptional colorist, and deserves to be seen outside the context of which she's typically positioned. She was not a female artist among strong men but a strong woman who surrounded herself with those equally as great as she was."

Several of Gilot's paintings from the 1940s and early 1950s, which are among of her most beloved, will be on view, including portraits of her son Claude Picasso, fellow painter

Cécile Miguel, and the rare 1942 landscape, Le Bois d'Isis, completed during the Nazi occupation of France. Rendered in vibrant pinks and greens, the landscape demonstrates Gilot's early mastery of volumetric forms. Le Bateau (1952), on loan for the exhibition, depicts the artist's young daughter Paloma Picasso with a sailboat in the background – a symbol that appears frequently in her work.

The exhibition also includes important examples of Gilot's unique style of abstraction, such as Cosmic Disarray and Erratic Comet, both from 1998. Each is rendered in vibrant blues and reds, where Gilot illustrates a distorted geometric field of color and space. For Gilot, abstraction occurs with the collision of form and color.

Spanning time and geographies, Gilot's artistic practice continued to evolve, but her iconography remained extremely personal. With the same ingenuity and hospitality she practiced outside the studio, Gilot welcomes the viewer back into her interior world time and again, revisiting the symbols and familiar figures she encountered in her daily life as a woman of many roles – painter, professor, memoirist, social justice advocate, wife, and mother of three. Gilot's works are held in public institutions, including, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, The Centre

Pompidou, Paris, and The Museum of Modern Art, New York. Several paintings by Gilot are currently on display at the Musée Picasso, Paris.

Exhibition viewing: 4-22 November 2024

Location: 432 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Click here for more information:

