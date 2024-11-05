New Principled Technologies Study Compares HP Notebooks To Key Competitors In General, AI, And Battery Life Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HP ProBook 445 G11 Notebook PC: Save time and help increase overall productivity

Help users boost productivity with HP EliteBook 645 G11 Notebook PCs

HP EliteBook 845 G11 Notebook PC: Empower anywhere work for high-producing teams

The HP ProBook 445, EliteBook 645, and EliteBook 845 G11 Notebook PCs achieved higher benchmark scores and longer battery life vs. comparable competitor laptops

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With hybrid and remote work models becoming more common and AI technologies changing the pace of work, the business world is rapidly evolving. Decision-makers now face important choices when it comes to PC and processor combinations for their workforce. To help narrow their options, Principled Technologies (PT) put three sets of Windows 11 Pro PCs to the test.In the first comparison, PT tested an AMD Ryzen 7 processor-powered HP ProBook 445 G11 Notebook PC, an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor-powered Dell Latitude 3450 laptop, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 laptop. The second comparison pitted an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor-powered HP EliteBook 645 G11 Notebook PC against a Dell Latitude 5450 laptop and a Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 laptop, both of which featured an Intel vPro with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Finally, in the third comparison, PT tested an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor-powered HP EliteBook 845 G11 Notebook PC, as well as an Intel vPro with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor-powered Dell Latitude 7450 laptop and an Intel vPro with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 laptop. In each comparison, PT used performance, productivity, and AI benchmarks. PT also ran battery life tests and user experience tests focusing on surface temperatures and acoustic output under load.The report on the first comparison states,“Our hands-on system responsiveness and battery life tests show that investing in 14-inch HP ProBook 405 Series Notebook PCs powered by next-gen AMD Ryzen 7035 Series processors could help set up your workforce for success. We found an AMD Ryzen 7735U processor-powered HP ProBook 445 G11 Notebook PC could help speed machine learning inference workloads and provide long battery life in unplugged productivity and collaboration scenarios.”In the second comparison report, PT writes that the HP EliteBook 645 G11 Notebook PC could“help set up your workforce for success. We found that an HP EliteBook 645 G11 Notebook PC with an 8-core AMD Ryzen PRO 7735U processor received higher benchmark scores, provided longer battery life, and ran cooler and quieter under load than 12-core Intel vPro with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U-based Dell Latitude 5450 and Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 laptops.”As for the third comparison, PT reports,“Above all, the PC and processor combo you invest in must empower your team to embrace emerging AI technologies, complete projects as quickly as possible, and provide enough battery life to sustain work when outlets are unavailable. In our hands-on system responsiveness and battery life tests, we found that a 14-inch HP EliteBook 845 G11 Notebook PC powered by an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8840U processor provided all-day battery life, a comfortable user experience, and received higher CPU- and GPU-focused benchmark scores compared to 12-core Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U-based Dell Latitude 7450 and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 laptops.”To learn more, read about the first comparison: , the second comparison: , and the third comparison: .About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.