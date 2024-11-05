Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Roof Staging Device (BKC-395)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for a roofing worker to work on various areas of the roof without concern over slipping or sliding down the angled roof surface," said an inventor, from
Somersworth, N.H., "so I invented A ROOF STAGE. My adjustable design offers a safe work platform, and it would not damage the roof."
The patent-pending invention provides a portable fall-protection roof staging device. In doing so, it would create a safe horizontal standing/working platform for workers on any pitched asphalt or metal roof. As a result, it reduces the risk of falls and injuries. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for roofing contractors, building construction workers, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-193, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
