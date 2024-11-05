Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Roof Staging Device (BKC-395)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for a roofing worker to work on various areas of the roof without concern over slipping or sliding down the angled roof surface," said an inventor, from

Somersworth, N.H., "so I invented A ROOF STAGE. My adjustable design offers a safe work platform, and it would not damage the roof."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable fall-protection roof staging device. In doing so, it would create a safe horizontal standing/working for workers on any pitched asphalt or metal roof. As a result, it reduces the risk of falls and injuries. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for roofing contractors, building construction workers, etc.

