ROLEC's Extends Its Range Of Premium Diecast Enclosures For Industrial Electronics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROLEC's aluCASE and aluDOOR enclosures are the latest innovations from the leader in diecast technology.

The aluCASE series offers IP 66/67/69K protection. Choose from a very large range of 27 popular sizes.

ROLEC's new aluDOOR has a integrated hinged lid with snap-on trims that hide all the mounting screws.

Industrial electronic enclosures ROLEC has expanded its range of diecast aluminum housings with new models – aluDOOR and aluCASE.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Both are 'go anywhere' enclosures that can be mounted on walls, bulkheads, machines and desks to protect electronics in challenging indoor and outdoor industrial environments.Advanced aluDOOR (IP 66, IP 67, IP 68, IP 69K) hinged lid enclosures were honoured in the German Innovation Awards, building on the success of aluCASE (IP 66, IP 67, IP 69K). Both models have a recessed lid for a membrane keypad. aluDOOR's lid opens 100° for easy access; it can be specified without a recess.Both enclosures can be installed 'lid closed', protecting the electronics. aluDOOR's lid features an integrated hinge pin and is secured with tamperproof Torx screws. Options for aluCASE include integrated hinges and lid retaining straps.All the fixings are hidden beneath trims: aluminum for aluDOOR; plastic (POM) for aluCASE. Inside, the two enclosures have pillars for PCBs, mounting plates and DIN rails.ROLEC offers aluDOOR in 10 sizes (3.54“ x 4.72“ x 2.76“ to 6.69“ x 11.02“ x 3.54“) and aluCASE in 27 sizes (1.97“ x 2.95“ x 1.30“ to 11.81“ x 16.93“ x 4.72“), two with transparent lids.aluDOOR is anthracite gray (RAL 7016) with matt silver trims as standard; anthracite gray trims are also available. aluCASE is window gray (RAL 7040) with red (RAL 3020), blue (RAL 5017), anthracite (RAL 7016) or window gray (RAL 7040) trims.Accessories include a mounting plate, supporting rail, RFI/EMI gasket and an anti-corrosion coating. aluCASE's options and accessories also include a console adapter (3.93“ or 7.87“) for desktop use, and anodized aluminum trims.ROLEC can supply both models fully customized with CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, photo-quality printing of legends, logos and graphics, and assembly of accessories.VIEW ALUCASE ENCLOSURES RANGE >>VIEW ALUDOOR ENCLOSURES RANGE >>

Sean J Bailey

ROLEC Enclosures Inc

+1 888-658-5774

email us here

Learn about ROLEC ENCLOSURES INC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.