METAVRSE® Names Julie Smithson As President And CEO To Democratize 3D Experience Creation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Julie Smithson as her avatar and herself

- Julie Smithson, CEO of METAVRSETORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- METAVRSE ®, a 3D creation for the spatial web, akin to 'Canva' for immersive experiences, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Julie Smithson as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. This strategic appointment is effective immediately, as METAVRSE continues to expand its leadership across the XR, 3D and metaverse, a market that is projected to reach USD $2.4 trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 38.31% from 2024 to 2033 according to Precedence Research.Julie Smithson is an acclaimed leader in the XR community, with nearly two decades of dedicated experience in technology startups and spatial computing. Under her leadership as Co-Founder and COO of METAVRSE, the team has delivered more than 200 cutting-edge 3D projects for companies such as Microsoft, T-Mobile, Samsung, Wipro, JP Morgan, Mars-Wrigley, Mastercard and more. Mrs. Smithson was recently named 'Top 100 Women of the Future, 2024'“We are thrilled to unveil the next chapter of METAVRSE. By combining AI with spatial web technologies, we are creating a platform that empowers users - regardless of their technical skill level to build immersive virtual worlds and experiences effortlessly,” said Julie Smithson, CEO of METAVRSE. "Our mission is to make the metaverse creation experience as intuitive as possible, inspiring innovation and creativity across sectors like education, training, marketing, retail, and entertainment."As part of this transformation, METAVRSE will soon relaunch its flagship platform, making it easier than ever for creators to develop and deploy immersive content entirely within their browsers. This shift eliminates the need for specialized hardware or software, offering users from all backgrounds the opportunity to shape the future of the spatial internet.“As we drive technological innovation, our core focus is to empower creators to build and deliver transformative experiences that reshape entire processes and industries. added Smithson. "At METAVRSE, we are excited to unveil new opportunities for creators, educators, and marketers to explore the limitless potential of 3D creation."You can pre-register at: METAVRSEAbout METAVRSEMETAVRSE is a 3D creation platform for the spatial web, akin to 'Canva' for immersive experiences. Create high-fidelity immersive experiences quickly and easily and deliver these directly to any device via the browser. METAVRSE aims to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds, enhancing everyday life with unparalleled spatial computing capabilities and experiences. The company was recently granted the USPTO trademark for the word METAVRSE®

Alan Smithson

METAVRSE

+1 647-545-0610

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.