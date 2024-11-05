Tennessee Oncology Expands Cancer Care With New Clinic In Johnson City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE,

Tenn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Oncology, a nationally recognized independent oncology practice that cares for nearly half of Tennessee's cancer patients across 36 locations, proudly announces the opening of its new cancer care center in Johnson City. The will be staffed by

Jamal Maatouk, MD, Teresa Lord, MD, and a dedicated 30-member care team.

"Expanding access to cancer care in Johnson City enables Tennessee Oncology to deliver world-class cancer to the Tri-Cities region, eliminating the need for patients to long distances for the same high-quality care as they would receive in Nashville or Chattanooga," said Natalie Dickson, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tennessee Oncology. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Maatouk and Dr. Lord to our team and proud to broaden our reach to meet the needs of communities across Tennessee."

Dr.

Maatouk, formerly with Ballad Health Cancer Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, and Dr. Lord, who treated patients in the Tri-Cities at Ballad Health Cancer Center before relocating to Atlanta, are excited to bring their expertise to the region. Together, they will care for patients from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, and Jonesborough.

This new clinic opening is part of Tennessee Oncology's recent expansion, which includes partnerships with The Surgical Clinic, a multidisciplinary surgical practice with 42 surgeons and 15 advanced practice providers, and Nashville Breast Center, a premier facility dedicated to comprehensive breast health. Additionally, Tennessee Oncology has recently welcomed respected gynecological and radiation

oncologists to further enhance the practice's cancer care services.

About Tennessee Oncology:

Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation's largest community-based cancer care practices, is home to one of the leading clinical trial networks in the country. Established 1976 in Nashville, Tennessee Oncology's mission remains unchanged: To provide access to high-quality cancer care and the expertise of clinical research for all patients, at convenient locations within their community and close to their home. Our growing network of physicians and locations is based on this mission. For more information, visit .

