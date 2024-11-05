Zoom Honors Carahsoft With 2024 Americas Distributor Partner Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award Recognizes Carahsoft's Success in Delivering Zoom Solutions to Agencies

RESTON, Va., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has received the 2024 Americas Distributor Partner Award from Zoom Communications, Inc. This award was presented to Carahsoft at Zoomtopia Partner Connect 2024 , commending the company's impactful achievements and innovation within the Public Sector.

Zoomtopia Partner Connect 2024, in San Jose, California, is Zoom's partner-focused annual event designed to inform and inspire partners on Zoom's vision and enable them to elevate their Zoom practice, take advantage of new program updates and celebrate their successes. The award program recognizes organizations that have strategized impactful business strategies with Zoom, resulting in increased alignment and distinguished sales and marketing accomplishments.

“The commitment and support of our partner ecosystem are crucial to Zoom's success, which is why it's an honor to recognize all of this year's award recipients. We couldn't have done it without them,” said Mike Conlon, Head of Americas Channel at Zoom.“These partners are integral in delivering our AI-first solutions, including Zoom Workplace , Zoom Contact Center , Zoom Phone , Zoom Rooms , Workivo and more to customers around the globe, helping them to reimagine teamwork, enable more connection and boost productivity.”

The Zoom Americas Distributor Partner Award honors Carahsoft for its exceptional performance in promoting and distributing Zoom's suite of video communications products across Federal, State and Local Government agencies. With a focus on seamless integration and customer satisfaction, Carahsoft has successfully driven significant adoption of Zoom's solutions within the Public Sector.

Carahsoft's experience in the Public Sector and strong relationships with its reseller partners have enabled the company to offer the Public Sector seamless procurement processes for Zoom's solutions, which include video conferencing, webinars and collaboration tools. This award underscores Carahsoft's role as a leader in the IT solutions marketplace and its ongoing efforts to support the digital transformation of Government agencies.

“Receiving the Zoom 2024 Americas Distributor Partner Award is a tremendous honor for our team,” said Zak Kennedy, Director of the Zoom Team at Carahsoft.“This achievement reflects our commitment to providing Government agencies with the tools they need to communicate effectively and securely. We are proud to partner with Zoom and our resellers in delivering cutting-edge technology that meets the unique needs of our customers.”

Zoom Video Communication Inc.'s services are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (833) 544-9666 or ... .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .



Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...