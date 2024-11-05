To Modernize Government Services, Code And Theory Launches The Government Experience Practice (GX)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To transform how the interacts with the public at large, Code and Theory, a Stagwell (STGW) agency, has launched its Government Experience Practice (GX). The and creative has spent two decades transforming a diverse range of industries. Now, it is expanding its capabilities to tackle the all-important government space.

Under the leadership of Dominic Sale, GX will harness Code and Theory's strategic consulting, technical prowess and user-focused design expertise to modernize government services.

Continue Reading

Under the leadership of Dominic Sale, a federal government senior executive with 30 years of industry experience, GX will harness Code and Theory's strategic consulting, technical prowess and user-focused design expertise to modernize government services. Sale's vision of building trust through better experiences aligns perfectly with Code and Theory's mission to "Experience Change," as he spearheads the initiative to enhance government-citizen interactions through digital solutions.

Sale is on a mission to rebuild trust in government by designing seamless, positive experiences alongside the American people. About half of Dominic's career has been spent inside government, serving in the White House Office of Management and Budget and the General Services Administration (GSA), where he led high-profile government-wide initiatives, and restructured GSA's Technology Transformation Service. Sale's impact is evident in numerous high-profile programs, including ITDashboard , Section 508, FedRAMP and

Login . He also served as Chief Data, Analytics and Reporting for the Executive Officer of the President.

Code and Theory's combination of strategic consulting, technical expertise and user-centric design makes them a strong partner for federal government agencies seeking to modernize operations and improve citizen services. GXP will build on Code and Theory's existing strengths and capabilities as they apply to serving the public.

Code and Theory will invest in top-tier talent and expand its partner network, offering unparalleled strategic guidance and technology integration. Their agile yet robust approach ensures they can swiftly adapt to the evolving, unique needs of federal entities, driving impactful digital transformations.

Co-founder Dan Gardner says: "Every industry is being transformed by AI and other emerging technologies. Government is no exception. At the core of our mission is to better serve U.S. citizens and bring the best technology and creativity to provide new and better solutions for government experiences. We are inspired by the opportunity to help make people's lives better and to make important tasks less complex for Americans."

CEO Michael Treff says: "As not only designers and builders, but also as citizens, it is our responsibility to add value to help make our government more efficient and effective. Just as consumers expect exceptional experiences from businesses, citizens deserve the same from their government."

Code and Theory Managing Director, Government and Citizen Services, Dominic Sale says: "Designing more thoughtful digital experiences is one of the best ways for our government to demonstrate that it cares and to rebuild fragile trust with the public. From the moment I came into contact with Code and Theory, I knew they had that magical blend of experience, creativity, energy and technical talent to make a profound positive impact in this market."

About Code and Theory Network

Code and Theory Network is the only network with a balance of 50% creative and 50% engineers at scale. The technology and creative network within Stagwell is built to experience change for businesses that need to navigate the complexity of changing consumer behaviors, emerging technologies and AI. With a global footprint and the capabilities to work across the entire consumer journey, we crave the hardest problems to solve. The network includes the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Kettle, Instrument, Left Field Labs, Mediacurrent, Rhythm and Truelogic. Code and Theory clients include Amazon, Apple, JPMorganChase, Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, NFL, Pfizer and Yeti. For more,

visit codeandtheor

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ:

STGW ) is the network created to transform marketing. We deliver creative performance at scale for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with cutting-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our more than 13,000 experts in more than 34 countries are united under a single purpose: to generate effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at .



Contact:

Kenneth Hein

[email protected]



SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED