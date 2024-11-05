Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wreath Transport Device (ASP-422)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a U.S. combat Veteran and have been volunteering the last seven years in Wreaths Across America. I thought there could be a quicker and easier way to display and remove wreaths from grave sites, especially in December," said an inventor, from Marion, Texas, "so I invented the CHRISTMAS WREATH PICKER/ HAULER. My design allows you to easily place numerous wreaths to honor service members or loved ones."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to position and remove wreaths from graves. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional means such as carrying a broom stick full of wreaths. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it reduces the physical strain, walking and bending required. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for organizations and individuals who place wreaths on graves. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-422, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

