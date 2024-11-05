Bengal Assembly To Have Winter Session For Ten Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) The duration of the winter session of the West Bengal Assembly starting from November 25 will go on for 10 to 11 days, the Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay told persons on Tuesday evening.

“A number of serious issues are scheduled to come for discussion at the winter session of the assembly. The matters will be placed at the meeting of the business advisory committee of the house and accordingly, the schedule of the session will be fixed,” said the Speaker.

When questioned about the fate of the Aparajita Women & Child Bill, the new bill seeking capital punishment for convicts in rape and rape & murder cases, which though passed on the floor of the house in September this year, the Speaker said that as informed by the office of the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, the bill has been referred to the office of the Indian President Droupadi Murmu for final clearance.

However, he refused to make on comment on the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, which has been gathering dust for the last five years since it was passed on the floor of the house in August 2019.

Although the Speaker did not exactly specify the matters that might come for discussion during the forthcoming winter session, Trinamool Congress insiders said that the treasury bench might move a resolution condemning the role of the Union government in releasing money to the state government on the Prime Minister under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

Meanwhile, insiders from the state unit of BJP said during the discussion on the resolutions their legislators will counter the arguments of the treasury bench and highlight instances of brewing public grievances in different pockets of the state over corruption in the implementation of the housing scheme.

During his recent visit to West Bengal the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also been vocal against the state government on the irregularities in West Bengal over the implementation of the centrally-sponsored schemes especially the PMAY and the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA.

The Union Home Minister also accused the ruling party of rendering benefits under such schemes to their party confidants denying the really eligible ones and also said that if BJP comes to power in West Bengal after the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections they will be cleaning up the accounting system under such schemes.