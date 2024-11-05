Clarra Expands Case Management Capabilities To Modernize Litigation Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Generative AI, Communications, Analytics, and No-Code Customization Features Enable Migration Away from Legacy Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As it marks one year since the launch of its case management optimized for litigation, Clarra announces a suite of new features. These include generative AI and analytics capabilities, along with enhancements to communications and customization. The company continues disrupting the case management by providing a much-needed modern alternative for customers frustrated by legacy solutions that have reached their end of life and are not designed for today's litigation firms.

"This has been an exciting year marked by an unflagging interest in what we offer: a customizable docket-driven case management solution that allows law firms and in-house counsel teams to manage the complexity of litigation," said Clarra CEO and co-founder Keao Caindec. "With these new features and our commitment to simplicity, Clarra is even more responsive to the needs of our customers, allowing them to leverage the latest technology and no-code flexibility to manage cases of any size or complexity."

The updates to Clarra include:



Generative AI. Leveraging Microsoft Azure AI, Clarra uses the power of artificial intelligence to make data entry even more seamless and efficient. Users can save time and improve accuracy by auto-generating timeslips, summarizing documents, and extracting dates from documents to simplify docketing.

Business analytics and data visualizatio . By seamlessly integrating Domo's business intelligence and analytics platform Clarra allows sophisticated data visualization and analytics through dashboarding. Data stored in Clarra can be summarized in dashboards, enabling firms to accelerate time-to-cash by improving visibility, budgeting, forecasting, and deadline management.

Communications . Clarra has added several enhancements that allow firms to improve the client experience and track email, text, and phone communications. Clarra has integrated with Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, and Twilio to streamline communications tracking.

Plaintiff management . This new functionality allows users to track the complex relationships and information related to legal matters, sub-matters, and plaintiffs. Clarra helps both plaintiffs' firms and the litigation practice areas of top defense law firms to manage complex multidistrict litigation (MDLs), mass torts, class actions, as well as high-volume personal injury cases. No-code customization and fast integration. Clarra's modern technology stack allows firms to easily customize Clarra to suit their unique business needs without in-house software development. Clarra's newly introduced REST-based public API and robust integration with Zapier, simplifies and speeds the integration with enterprise and legaltech applications.

"With these additional features, Clarra will continue to disrupt the marketplace and capture the interest of not only litigation firms but also businesses that handle cases and claims in general, such as, insurance adjusters, legal support service providers, entertainment companies, and enterprises managing licensing, rights, and intellectual property," said co-founder Todd Schneider. "There are even more exciting developments ahead as we aim to bring simplicity and modernization to case management."

About Clarra

Clarra provides cloud-based case management software optimized for litigation and legal operations. Clarra enables law firms, enterprises, insurers and adjusters to accelerate growth, modernize case management, and reduce costs while eliminating the need for on-prem infrastructure, outdated applications, and siloed document repositories. With no-code customization, enterprise-class security and integration with 6,000+ applications, Clarra is optimized for high-volume caseloads and complex matters. Designed to handle legal matters, claims, contracts, rights, and licensing, Clarra is committed to simplifying management, improving efficiency, extending visibility and ensuring that firms never miss deadlines. For more information, visit clarra .

SOURCE Clarra, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED