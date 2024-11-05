Raftaar Speaks About Honey Singh In ‘MTV Hustle 4’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Raftaar, who is known for tracks such as 'Morni', 'Dhakad', 'Ghana Kasoota', 'Bandook Meri Laila' and others, spoke about fellow rapper Honey Singh.

Raftaar and Honey Singh are known to be arch-rivals but when a contestant dropped a reference to Honey Singh during his performance on the reality show 'MTV Hustle 4', Raftaaer heaped praise on him, and said that nothing is bigger than art.

The moment came after the performance of Madtrip when Raftaar noticed a line change in the former's performance, which was referenced to Honey Singh. Raftaar said,“Yeh ek reference hain aur bohot achaa reference hain. Aapas mein toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai yaar, logon ki tu-tadak ho jaati hain, but it can't be bigger than the art bro. Agar legacy hain, toh hain”.

Madtrip also shared how proud his parents are to see him on the show, which prompted Ikka to open up about his own parents, saying,“Mere papa ki habit hain, jab bhi mera gaana TV pe aata hain na, woh 100 pe volume kardete hain TV ki, poore mohalle ko sunate hain, aaj bhi unki aadat hain. Maa-baap yeh cheez hote hain bhai woh aapko jeetta dekhke na aisa lagta hain unki jeet hain yaar”.

Meanwhile, rapper King, who was once a contestant on the show, made his return as a guest judge. He performed his track 'Laapata'. Reflecting on his journey, he said,“Mujhe aisa lagta hain ki Raja pehle yahin badnaam hua tha toh wapas aana toh banta hi hain. Aur aaya aapki hi chhatron chhaya mein, as a contestant aaya, Squad Boss aaya, aaj mehmaan banke aaya hoon. Bohot hi khoobsurat show hain aur mere jaise logon ko banane mein bohot madad karta hain”.

Elsewhere in the episode, Ghait Jxtt from EPR Rebels delivered a raw, heartfelt performance about his middle-class roots, earning himself a standing ovation. The rising star Pho from Dee MC Dynamites, who quickly went viral with her debut performance, brought a fresh twist to the stage with Befikar, delivering the song from a male perspective.

Even though she fumbled slightly, Raftaar reassured,“Agar lyrics sheet nahi hoti toh humein pata bhi nahi chalta”. Impressed by her resilience, he added,“Bohot kaabil hain tu, gaana karna hain mujhe tere saath!”

The lineup closes with Rajjo, repping Bhopal's culture with 'Bhopali Bhaukal,' and Danish from Dino Warriors, delivering 'Yeah Yeah,' a track about Mumbai's chaos and his own personal journey. Squad Bosses feel his performance could be elevated with more focused lyrics.

'MTV Hustle 4' is available on JioCinema, and MTV.