India, Nigeria Agree To Enhance Strategic, Counter Terrorism Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- India and Nigeria agreed on Tuesday to cement strategic cooperation to fight and extremism.

A statement from the Indian of External Affairs said that as part of the Second Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between the two countries held in New Delhi from 4-5 November, both Indian and Nigerian officials held in-depth discussions on threats and challenges emanating from terrorism, extremism and radicalization.

They laid special focus on threats of terrorism and extremism through cyberspace and international crime, arms and drug smuggling, it said.

"The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to enhance their fight against all forms of terrorism, reiterating their firm belief that there can be no justification for terrorism in any form or manifestation," the statement said.

Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in bilateral capacity building and strengthen cooperation in the international arena, it added.

During the talks, the Indian side was represented by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval while National Security Adviser of Nigeria Nuhu Ribadu represented his country. (end)

atk







MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108852999