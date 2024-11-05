Parliament's Winter Session From Nov 25 To Dec 20
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on November 25 and continue till December 20, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.
Rijiju said a special celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the constitution will be held in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan on November 26, observed as Constitution Day.
“Hon'ble President, on the recommendation of the government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024, from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business),” Rijiju said.
The Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill is expected to submit its report on November 29 in Parliament, if it sticks to the deadline given to it in the previous session.
