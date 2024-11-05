Norfolk Clubhouse Celebrates £20,000 And Carrow House Move

(MENAFN- Pressat) Norfolk Clubhouse , a charity dedicated to supporting individuals in recovery from mental challenges, is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a £20,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund. This significant funding will enable Norfolk Clubhouse to extend its services and continue its essential work in fostering community and resilience among its members throughout 2025 and beyond.

In addition to this exciting funding news, Norfolk Clubhouse has recently moved its Norwich hub to a new location at Carrow House, as part of the recently established Norwich Unity Hub . This new space will provide an expanded and welcoming environment where members can gather in a more central location and the charity can collaborate more easily with other community groups.

Norfolk Clubhouse Founder, psychotherapist June Webb, expressed her gratitude, saying,“We are deeply thankful to The National Lottery Community Fund for this grant, which will go a long way in helping us grow our community and support more individuals in their recovery journey. Moving into Carrow House as part of the Norwich Unity Hub also marks a fresh chapter for us – it's an exciting space where we can really develop and expand what the Clubhouse has to offer.”

Previously, the Norwich hub of Norfolk Clubhouse met on Mondays 10am-1pm at Pilling Park Community centre. Going forward, the newly-expanded offering at Carrow House will provide services from 10am-4pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Watton hub is continuing as normal.

The grant from The National Lottery Community Fund will support Norfolk Clubhouse in enhancing its programs, which include peer support, skill-building workshops, and community and wellbeing-building activities. Combined with the relocation, this funding also helps the charity to achieve its goal of providing a location where members can actively participate in the everyday running of the charity – something that has previously been limited by the group only having access to shared spaces.

With the support of both the Community Fund and the Norwich Unity Hub, Norfolk Clubhouse looks forward to empowering even more people on their mental health recovery journey.





ENDS





About Norfolk Clubhouse

Reg. Charity No. 1183862



Norfolk Clubhouse is a charitable social enterprise operating in the Norfolk area, and is the only such enterprise currently in East Anglia. There are some 320 Clubhouses worldwide.

The charity was founded and registered in June 2019 by June Webb in order to provide a sustainable place for those 18 years and over, and living with mental health difficulties, in which to actively participate in their life journey. Here, members can regain a sense of wellbeing and develop purposeful lives in the wider community.

To find out more about Norfolk Clubhouse, visit



About June Webb

Norfolk Clubhouse founder and psychotherapist June Webb is a registered member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) and holds an MAs in Counselling and Social Work. You can find out more about June here .



About Norwich Unity Hub

NUH is a Charitable Incorporated Organisation that aims to provide affordable spaces for local charities and social enterprises, fostering collaboration among them to strengthen the local community. The creation of the Carrow House hub is a key step in NUH's vision of pioneering shared, sustainable spaces that support the long-term growth of Norwich's community organisations.

