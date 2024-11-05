The Mortgage Calculator Sponsors Real Estate Weekend To Empower Aspiring Real Estate Professionals And Loan Officers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us in Miami for the 4th Annual Weekend conference! with Realtors, Loan Officers, and other real estate professionals. The weekend includes a networking mixer, panels and speakers, and a VIP yacht party!

The Mortgage Calculator

Digital lender, The Mortgage Calculator, sponsors Real Estate Weekend, inviting prospective MLOs to join and network with leaders.

- Nicholas Hiersche - President

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mortgage Calculator , a leading digital lender known for its innovative approach to mortgage lending and support for real estate professionals, is proud to be the title sponsor of Real Estate Weekend , an annual event designed to connect and inspire both seasoned and aspiring professionals in real estate. This vibrant weekend of networking events, parties, and educational sessions is set to be a landmark gathering for those looking to expand their industry knowledge, connections, and career opportunities.

As a sponsor, The Mortgage Calculator will be covering the event costs for all its employees, offering them an invaluable chance to gain insights from influential figures in the industry. Past and current speakers include prominent voices in real estate and lending, ensuring that attendees leave the event with new perspectives and practical knowledge. A detailed schedule and speaker list can be found at the Real Estate Weekend website.

The sponsorship also presents a unique opportunity for aspiring Mortgage Loan Officers (MLOs). Those interested in joining The Mortgage Calculator and attending Real Estate Weekend for free can apply to be part of our dynamic team. New hires are eligible to attend the event as guests of The Mortgage Calculator, receiving full access to networking sessions, workshops, and exclusive gatherings. This opportunity emphasizes The Mortgage Calculator's commitment to nurturing new talent in the mortgage industry and providing future MLOs with resources to build a successful career.

"The Mortgage Calculator is thrilled to sponsor Real Estate Weekend and offer both our team and prospective MLOs a chance to engage directly with industry leaders," said [Insert Company Spokesperson's Name], [Title]. "We believe that empowering real estate and mortgage professionals with the right tools, connections, and knowledge is essential to fostering innovation in this field.”

Prospective MLOs interested in joining The Mortgage Calculator and attending Real Estate Weekend at no cost can visit our application page to learn more. With 100% commission, no transaction fees, and access to a proprietary CRM platform, The Mortgage Calculator offers an unmatched support system to help mortgage professionals achieve their goals.

Real Estate Weekend will bring together thousands of attendees for sessions covering essential real estate topics, including the latest market trends, lending innovations, and professional development for MLOs. With The Mortgage Calculator's commitment to advancing careers in real estate, this event promises to be an extraordinary platform for growth and discovery.

For additional information about Real Estate Weekend, please visit Real Estate Weekend. To learn more about The Mortgage Calculator and career opportunities for MLOs, visit The Mortgage Calculator.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! To apply for a mortgage please visit

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

NMLS#: 2377459

2125 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE 220

Miami, FL 33137

Kyle Hiersche

Real Estate LIVE Events LLC

email us here

+1 7863618492

