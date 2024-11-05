Emphor to lead charge towards net-zero at ADIPEC 2024 with advanced solutions for energy and industrial sector

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) UAE, November 04, 2024: Emphor, a leading provider of innovative industrial process solutions and a subsidiary of Centena Group, is exhibiting its broad spectrum of high-tech solutions designed to assist the energy and industrial sectors in achieving their net-zero targets at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024.



ADIPEC 2024 presents an ideal platform for Emphor to reaffirm its commitment to innovation and sustainability within the region’s energy landscape. The company is showcasing its IPS (Industrial Process Solutions) solutions, including Flow Metering Systems, Gas Analyser Systems, and Continuous Emission Monitoring (CEM) solutions, at the event. Furthermore, the company will also showcase the expertise of its IEP facility in Qatar, a system integration house for gas and liquid analysis projects, where IEP builds analysers that leverage Machine Learning (ML) for predictive maintenance and network leakage detection using data from analysers and flow meters.



Attendees at ADIPEC 2024 will be exploring Emphor’s technologies through interactive virtual reality (VR) demonstrations, providing insights into how these solutions ensure precise measurement, comply with international standards, optimise operations, and reduce environmental impact.



Anantha Narayanan, General Manager at Emphor stated: “Our participation in ADIPEC demonstrates our unwavering commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions that help industries achieve their net-zero goals. By participating in this world’s largest energy event, we aim to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future. Our leading solution ‘Flow Metering Systems’ are indispensable for precisely determining the volume and flow rate of gases and liquids essential for processes related to carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS). The system is further crucial in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, cement, and renewable energy. For example, in natural gas processing, our flow meters play a vital role in ensuring the correct blend of natural gas and hydrogen in pipelines, measuring hydrogen concentrations for safeguarding safety and quality standards. This precision enables industries to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency.”



He added: “At Emphor, we are guided by Centena group’s vision of developing advanced solutions that drive innovation and progress across industries. We remain steadfast in our dedication to pushing the boundaries, contributing to overall economic growth and quality of life.”



The company anticipates engaging with industry leaders, decision makers, and potential business prospects during the four-days event to discuss collaboration opportunities and explore the future of sustainable energy solutions.



As the world transitions towards a more sustainable future, Emphor remains at the forefront of innovation. By participating in the ADIPEC 2024, the company seeks to consolidate its position as a leading provider of advanced solutions that redefine the energy sector.







