Mahindra Auto records highest ever SUV sales of 54504 vehicles, a 25% growth and highest ever total volumes of 96648 in October 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 04, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of October 2024 stood at 96648 vehicles, including exports.



In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 54504 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 25% and overall, 55571 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 28812.



According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are excited to have clocked the highest-ever SUV sales of 54504 vehicles in October, a growth of 25% and highest ever total volume of 96648, a growth of 20%. The month began on a fantastic note with Thar ROXX garnering 1.7lakh bookings in the first 60mins and the positive momentum continued across the SUV portfolio through the festive season.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – October 2024

Category October YTD October

F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change

Utility Vehicles 54504 43708 25% 314714 258612 22%

Cars + Vans 0 0 0 10 -100%

Passenger Vehicles 54504 43708 25% 314714 258622 22%





Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – October 2024

Category October YTD October

F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change

LCV < 2T * 3935 4335 -9% 23127 24964 -7%

LCV 2 T – 3.5 T** 23893 20349 17% 125536 123077 2%

LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 984 1031 -5% 7186 7434 -3%

3 Wheelers

(including electric 3Ws) * 9826 9402 5% 50440 48628 4%

`



Exports – October 2024

Category October YTD October

F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change

Total Exports * 3506 1854 89% 18233 16170 13%



* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

**Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 2.0 tonne





MENAFN05112024005232011781ID1108852647