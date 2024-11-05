Cloudcasa Expands Data Protection Capabilities With Support For Kubevirt, SUSE Harvester, And Red Hat Openshift Virtualization

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CloudCasa evolves to address the growing demand for seamless backup of Kubernetes-hosted virtual machines

Paramus, NJ, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic , a leader in multi-cloud application resilience and mobility for Kubernetes, today announced expanded support for KubeVirt , the open-source virtualization that enables the management of virtual machines (VMs) as Kubernetes-native resources. This integration allows users to seamlessly manage the backup and restoration of both VMs and containerized workloads in hybrid environments, enhancing flexibility and operational efficiency.

With this update, CloudCasa strengthens its position as a comprehensive backup solution for both SUSE Harvester and Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization, both of which leverage KubeVirt. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer-focused design, CloudCasa continues to simplify backup management for organizations, reducing operational overhead while ensuring comprehensive data protection.

KubeVirt integrates natively with popular Kubernetes-derived orchestrators, offering an alternative VM hosting solution for organizations looking for alternatives to rising VMware licensing costs in the wake of the Broadcom acquisition. Through familiar Kubernetes tools and APIs, users can create, manage, and remove VMs with ease. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization delivers an enterprise-grade solution for running VMs on the OpenShift platform, while SUSE Harvester provides a streamlined way to manage VMs within the Rancher ecosystem.

“We're seeing a significant need for a unified backup solution in hybrid environments where VMs and containers coexist,” said Ryan Kaw, VP of Sales at CloudCasa.“By expanding support for KubeVirt, Harvester, and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, CloudCasa offers a powerful, all-in-one solution that simplifies backup processes for organizations running these platforms. Our customers can protect all their workloads, whether running in Harvester, OpenShift, or KubeVirt, with a single, easy-to-use platform.”

CloudCasa's robust backup solution helps organizations protect their VMs and containerized applications from data loss while simplifying disaster recovery efforts. This latest integration not only streamlines backup management but also enhances business continuity by enabling seamless data mobility between clusters or clouds, ensuring resilience during unexpected disruptions. For more information about CloudCasa's support for KubeVirt, SUSE Harvester, and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, please visit .

About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is an award-winning Kubernetes backup solution providing innovative multi-cloud data protection, disaster recovery, replication, and migration for Kubernetes applications. As a SaaS or self-hosted application, CloudCasa enables multi-cluster and multi-cloud application resiliency and mobility with granular or cluster-level recovery across accounts, regions and even across clouds. CloudCasa is fully compatible with and complementary to Velero, the open-source Kubernetes backup tool that has been downloaded over 500 million times. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for CloudCasa by Catalogic +1 (410) 658-8246 ...