Voyager Software Releases Its Latest Tool To Enhance The Recruitment Process The Infinity Candidate Portal

BASINGSTOKE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ikiru People, the supplier behind Voyager Software and a provider of recruitment software solutions to thousands of recruiters, announces the launch of its innovative Candidate Portal .

This new addition streamlines the recruitment process by further enabling workers to submit their personal and compliance information directly to the agency's recruitment software ATS/CRM for review and approval.

This hugely increases the efficiency of recruiters running the Voyager Infinity CRM and in tests it results in the onboarding a temporary worker saving more than 80% of the recruiter's time, and with greater accuracy.

The new Candidate Portal is simple, flexible and affordable. It improves efficiency, accelerates the candidate onboarding process and enhances the overall experience for both recruiters and job seekers alike.

