Tuesday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
Date
11/5/2024 7:00:24 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football fans have an exciting lineup of matches to look forward to this Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The day's highlights include UEFA Champions League action with real madrid facing Milan and Liverpool taking on Bayer Leverkusen.
Additionally, fans can enjoy matches from various leagues including the AFC Champions League, Copa del Rey, and Brasileirão Série A and B.
UEFA Champions League
2:45 PM – PSV vs Girona – TNT and MAX
2:45 PM – Slovan Bratislava vs Dinamo Zagreb – Space and MAX
5:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Milan – SBT, TNT, and MAX
5:00 PM – Sporting vs Manchester City – Space and MAX
5:00 PM – Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen – MAX
5:00 PM – Lille vs Juventus – MAX
5:00 PM – Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz – MAX
5:00 PM – Celtic vs RB Leipzig – MAX
5:00 PM – Bologna vs Monaco – MAX
AFC Champions League
7:00 AM – Kawasaki Frontale vs Shanghai Port – Disney+
3:00 PM – Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain – ESPN 4 and Disney+
Copa del Rey
3:00 PM – Chiclana vs Osasuna – Disney+
Brasileirão Série A
9:30 PM – Botafogo vs Vasco – Globo (RJ and part of the network) and Premiere
9:30 PM – Bahia vs São Paulo – Globo (BA, SP, and part of the network) and Premiere
9:30 PM – Internacional vs Criciúma – Globo (RS and SC) and Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
7:00 PM – Amazonas vs América-MG – Sportv and Premiere
9:00 PM – Brusque vs Botafogo-SP – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:30 PM – Mirassol vs Coritiba – Sportv and Premiere
Other Matches
10:00 AM – Sporting vs Manchester City (UEFA Youth League U-19) – Youtube/@TNTSportsBR and Facebook/TNTSportsBR
5:00 PM – Plymouth Argyle vs Portsmouth (Championship) – Disney+
