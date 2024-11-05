Biden claims Trump`s supporters have earned ‘smack’

(MENAFN) During a campaign stop in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden launched a fiery critique of presidential nominee Donald Trump’s tax proposals, as well as the supporters backing them. Speaking to a local chapter of the carpenters' union, Biden condemned Trump’s plan for significant tax cuts that would benefit the wealthiest Americans, portraying them as a threat to economic fairness.



“There’s one more thing and his Republican friends want to do. They want to have a giant tax cut for the wealthy,” Biden told the union members on Saturday. In a passionate exchange, Biden suggested that some people might be swayed by the rhetoric of Trump and his supporters, referring to them as "macho guys." He appeared to take aim at the sort of men who support such policies, remarking that in his younger days in Scranton, they would sometimes encounter people who embodied the same tough-guy persona.



“You know, when I was in Scranton, we used to have a little trouble going down the plot once in a while. These are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the ass,” Biden said with a grin, showing his gritted teeth and clenched fists as he made the comment. “By the way, I’m serious,” he added, underscoring his frustration with the policies Trump and the Republicans were championing.



Biden’s remarks on Saturday were part of his broader critique of Trump’s economic proposals, which include a series of tax cuts aimed at high earners and businesses. Trump has vowed to reduce the corporate tax rate by 20%, eliminate taxes on overtime pay, and make tips for service workers tax-free. Additionally, Trump has proposed removing taxes on Social Security benefits for seniors. These proposals have drawn sharp opposition from Biden and the Democratic Party, who argue that such tax cuts would disproportionately benefit the wealthy and further exacerbate economic inequality.



The Democratic president’s comments came amid heightened tensions in the run-up to the election, with Biden and his allies seeking to contrast their economic plans with those of the Republicans. Trump has positioned himself as a champion of tax cuts, deregulation, and a pro-business agenda, while Biden and his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, have emphasized policies aimed at supporting the working class and addressing economic disparities.

