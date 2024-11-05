Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals Due To 'Ongoing Injury'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic withdrew from the ATP Finals, which will be held from November 10-17 in Turin, Italy, citing an 'ongoing injury'.

Djokovic, who will finish the year without a Grand Slam title to his name, shared the news via an Instagram story on Tuesday.

"It's quite an honour to qualify for the @nittoatpfinals in Turin. I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury, I won't be playing next week.

"Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!," the seven-time ATP Finals champion wrote.

Djokovic has a 37-9 match record in the year, highlighted by his victory at the Paris Olympics, where he completed the career Golden Slam by winning his 99th tour-level title.

The 37-year-old Serb won last year's title in Turin by defeating Jannik Sinner in the final. He first triumphed at the season finale in 2008, when the tournament was known as the Tennis Masters Cup.

Last month, Djokovic pulled out of Paris Masters where he has won seven of his record 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles. He last played in the Shanghai Masters, where he missed out on his 100th tour-level title after losing to world no. 1 Sinner in the summit clash.