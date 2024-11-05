When & Where To Watch UCL Matchday 4: Man City Face Amorim’S Sporting, Arsenal, Marid Take On Tough Milan Tests

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Europe's premier competition returns as matchday eight of the 2024-25 brings a round of feisty fixtures with it.

Manchester United fans will be getting a preview of what to expect from Ruben Amorim as his Sporting CP faces Manchester City. Real Madrid, the defending champions will be hosting AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu as Arsenal to Milan to face defending Scudetto winners Inter Milan.

Here are the key fixtures of Matchday 4.

Sporting CP vs Manchester City

Two of ten remaining unbeaten sides butt heads as Sporting face Man City in Lisbon. A sublime Viktor Gyokeres goal sealed a 2-0 win over Sturm Graz for the Portuguese side, who have conceded just once ahead of their meeting with the fourth-highest scoring team in the competition.

It also provides an opportunity for the world to watch Ruben Amorim, the new Man United head coach who will be joining the side from November 11, face off against his future side's arch-rivals.

The game will be played on Wednesday 1:30 AM IST at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan

Vinicius Junior's hat-trick spared Real Madrid blushes as they overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Dortmund 5-2 on Matchday 3. Returning to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos will want to recreate the magic of that night, as opposed to the gloomy 4-0 Clasico loss that followed.

Milan picked up their first win of the league phase last time out, beating Club Brugge 3-1 at the Stadio San Siro. There was further cause for celebration as 16-year-old forward Francesco Camarda became the youngest Italian to feature in the competition proper, but the seven-time European champions remain in the elimination places nonetheless.

The game will be played on Wednesday at 1:30 AM IST at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool are one of two sides carrying three wins into Matchday 4, the other being Aston Villa, after a narrow victory in Leipzig. Leverkusen travel to Anfield undefeated with only one goal conceded.

Milan and Feyenoord had tried and failed before Brest midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou finally breached their defence, cancelling out Florian Wirtz's opener and earning a draw for his side on Matchday 3.

Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen head coach and former Liverpool midfielder, will be leading his team out on the Anfield pitch on Wednesday at 1:30 AM IST.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal

Inter return to the Stadio San Siro with their unbeaten record intact after defeating Young Boys 1-0 in Bern. Marcus Thuram struck in stoppage time to snatch the win.

Arsenal travel to Milan after a 1-0 home win over Shakhtar, with long-time fans carrying fond memories of their last European meeting with Inter. The London club emerged victorious 5-1 at the Stadio San Siro in November 2003 and have a strong record against Italian sides in UEFA competitions, losing just eight of 36 encounters.

The highly awaited game will be played on Thursday at 1:30 AM IST.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid

The Parc des Princes is the stage for the first Champions League meeting between Paris and Atleti, with both sides looking to improve on mixed starts to the campaign. The hosts came from behind to draw 1-1 against PSV in their last game.

Diego Simeone's Atleti will have a similarly bitter feeling about their campaign, suffering their second straight loss at home against Lille as they struggled to convert their chances.

Where will UEFA Champions League matchday 4 be broadcasted in India?

UEFA Champions League matchday 4 will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will UEFA Champions League matchday 4 be live streamed in India?

UEFA Champions League matchday 4 will be live streamed on Sony Liv app and website.