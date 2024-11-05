Foodservice Global Industry Guide 2024: A $4.33 Trillion Market In 2023 - Competitive Analysis, Key Financial Metrics, And Industry Pressures To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foodservice Global industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Foodservice industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
In 2023, the global foodservice industry generated revenues of $4.33 trillion, with a CAGR of 1.5% from 2018 to 2023. Industry consumption volume grew at a 1.2% CAGR during the same period, reaching 754.6 billion transactions. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share at 37.5%, closely followed by North America at 37.2%, with Europe, South America, and the Middle East comprising smaller shares at 19.5%, 3.8%, and 1.3%, respectively.
The foodservice market encompasses all food and drink intended for immediate consumption, whether on the premises, in designated shared eating areas, or as takeaways. Market volume represents the total transactions, while market value reflects total food and drink sales through defined foodservice channels, excluding vending machines.
Key channels in the market include accommodation services, full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants and fast food, and pubs, clubs, and bars. Additionally, an“others” category covers food and drink sales in leisure and retail venues, such as mobile vendors, bakeries, convenience stores, and supermarkets. The accommodation segment includes offerings at bed and breakfasts, hotels, and hostels, while pubs, clubs, and bars cover venues like nightclubs and private clubs. Full-service restaurants span both casual and fine dining, whereas quick-service establishments include coffee shops, ice cream parlors, and fast-food outlets.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Foodservice
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Company Profiles
Akindo Sushiro Co Ltd Alsea SAB de CV Ambev SA Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Camst Srl Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMR SAB de CV Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Courtepaille Darden Restaurants Inc Doctor's Associates Inc Dodo Franchising LLC Domino's Pizza, Inc. DSEN Inc Famous Brands Ltd Febo Beheer BV Greene King Limited Group Sebeto SPA Groupe Bertrand Groupe Le Duff SA Jollibee Foods Corp Max Burger AB McDonald's Corp Mitchells & Butlers plc Nando's Chickenland Ltd NORDSEE GmbH Pala Catering Management Co Ltd PT Es Teler 77 Recipe Unlimited Corp Restalia Grupo de Eurorestauracion SL Restaurant Brands International Inc Rosinter Restaurants Holding OJSC Skylark Holdings Co Ltd Spur Corporation Ltd Starbucks Corporation TelePizza Poland Sp zoo Teremok OOO The Restaurant Group Ltd Yum China Holdings Inc Yum! Brands, Inc.
