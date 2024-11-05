US Election 2024: Donald Trump 'Very Fond' Of King Charles, Royal Expert Reveals

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A royal expert claimed that former US President Donald is“very fond” of King Charles. He also said the Americans would love it if King Charles visited the US.

“King Charles would be extremely popular if he took a trip across the pond,” royal author Phil Dampier claimed while speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show.

Elaborating on the King and Queen's successful Australia tour last month, Dampier said,“I would have thought a trip to the States would be a great thing as well.”

“Trump seems to be very fond of the King. Obviously, he'd like to have him. That would be enormous if the King and Queen went to America,” he added.

Dampier also hinted that if the king's health allows, King Charles and Queen Camila might visit Canada next.

“They've got to pace themselves; it depends on how well he is. I imagine the next place will be Canada. I'm sure that will be next; he loves Canada,” he said.

As the King and the Queen resume their schedule of foreign tours post their 9-day trip to Australia and New Zealand, it has been reported that they have an Italy trip scheduled.

According to The Sun, Buckingham Palace has approved two significant tours for the Royal couple in 2025, having described Australia and Samoa as "the perfect tonic" to uplift the King's spirits.

His cancer treatment - which was paused during the trip - will continue.

The Sun has reported that Italy has been earmarked as one of the trips from the Royal couple.

The King and Queen will likely visit Rome but it is not thought they will have face-to-face with the Pope in Vatican City, The Sun reported.