EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Ernst Russ AG expands the Management Board

05.11.2024 / 07:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg, 5 November 2024 - The Supervisory Board of Ernst Russ AG has decided to add an additional member to the Management Board. With effect from 1 December 2024, the Supervisory Board has appointed Joseph Schuchmann (30) as a new member of the Executive Board of Ernst Russ AG, with a term of office until 31 December 2026. Joseph Schuchmann has excellent market knowledge thanks to his training as a shipping merchant, a master's degree in shipping and several years of professional experience in European shipping companies.

About the Ernst Russ Group:

Ernst Russ AG is a publicly traded international ship owner and maritime investment manager based in Hamburg. Parts of the company's history date back to 1893. Currently, the corporate group manages a fleet of 29 vessels, partially operated in collaboration with strategic partners. The focus is on container vessels ranging from 700 to 4,200 TEU, complemented by two larger container vessels with approximately 6,600 and 13,400 TEU, respectively, along with a Handysize bulker with 38,000 dwt and a multi-purpose vessel. Ernst Russ AG is continuously expanding its fleet, thus ensuring stable and sustainable value growth for shareholders.

Contact:

05.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: Ernst Russ AG Elbchaussee 370 22609 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 88881-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 88881-199 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A161077 WKN: A16107 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2022253