Israeli warplanes launch fresh round of airstrikes across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Tuesday morning, Israeli warplanes launched a fresh round of across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 29 Palestinian civilians, including women and children. The strikes, which targeted homes and temporary shelters used by displaced families, exacerbated the already dire situation in Gaza. The occurred in various areas, including Beit Lahia and Deir al-Balah in the northern and central parts of Gaza, and Zawaida and Khan Yunis in the south. These areas have borne the brunt of the ongoing military offensive, with civilian casualties mounting as the conflict continues.



In Beit Lahia, a northern town in Gaza, 20 civilians were killed when heavy shelling hit a house sheltering displaced people. The victims, including women and children, had been seeking refuge from the escalating violence. In Deir al-Balah, two people lost their lives and several others, including children, were injured when a tent shelter for displaced families was bombed. This attack underscores the vulnerability of the displaced population in Gaza, many of whom are forced to live in temporary shelters that provide minimal protection against Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardments.



Further south in Zawaida, four civilians were killed and others injured when Israeli artillery shelled another tent housing displaced people. Meanwhile, in the Maan area, east of Khan Yunis, three more Palestinians, including a child, were killed when their shelter was targeted by an Israeli airstrike. The continued targeting of tents and shelters housing displaced people raises serious concerns about Israel's military strategy and its apparent disregard for civilian safety, despite ongoing international calls for restraint.



In addition to the attacks on shelters, local sources reported further casualties due to continued Israeli bombardments of civilian infrastructure. In the town of Abasan al-Kabira, also in southern Gaza, Israeli airstrikes hit a residential home, resulting in several deaths. The vicinity of the Martyrs of Al-Zaytoun clinic in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood also came under heavy artillery fire, further intensifying the humanitarian disaster unfolding across Gaza.



Since the onset of the Israeli military campaign on October 7, 2023, Gaza has experienced a relentless assault by Israeli forces, with attacks coming from the air, land, and sea. According to the latest figures, the death toll has now reached 43,374 Palestinians, with a significant portion of the casualties being women and children. Additionally, more than 102,000 people have been injured, many of them severely. The continuous airstrikes, artillery bombardments, and naval assaults have caused widespread destruction, leaving much of Gaza's civilian infrastructure in ruins and further complicating efforts to provide medical and humanitarian assistance.

