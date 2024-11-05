Packaging Tube Market Expected To Reach USD17.9 Billion, CAGR 6.1% From 2022 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Packaging Tube Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The packaging is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increased demand across sectors such as food & beverage, personal and oral care, pharmaceuticals, and cleaning products. Rising disposable incomes in developing economies have fueled consumption in these sectors, boosting the packaging tube market. According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled "Packaging Tube Market," the market was valued at $9.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $17.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. Packaging tubes, also known as squeeze or collapsible tubes, are cylindrical containers made from materials like plastic, paperboard, and aluminum. They are commonly used for viscous products such as toothpaste, paint, glue, caulk, and ointments. Growth in the personal care industry, driven by increased awareness of health and wellness, is expected to significantly boost the demand for packaging tubes.Download PDF Sample Copy:The rise in consumer self-consciousness has led to greater demand for personal care products, which, in turn, is expected to drive tube packaging needs. The U.S. is a major market for beauty and personal care, benefiting from high consumer spending power. Additionally, demand for packaging tubes from industries such as cosmetics, healthcare, and food is anticipated to drive growth in the market. The shift toward organic personal care products is also fueling demand for tube packaging, which allows for accurate dispensing and is well-suited for premium-priced, small-quantity products.However, fluctuating raw material costs, particularly for plastics and aluminum, pose a challenge to market expansion. Most plastic tubes are made from materials like polyethylene and polypropylene, whose prices are influenced by crude oil fluctuations. Moreover, environmental concerns and government regulations on plastic usage and disposal are expected to restrict market growth over the forecast period.The market for advanced packaging materials, such as bioplastics and aluminum, is expected to expand as environmental regulations increasingly limit plastic usage. Bioplastics like polylactic acid (PLA), which is derived from renewable resources like corn starch and sugarcane, are gaining traction due to their biodegradability, recyclability, and non-toxicity.The packaging tube market is segmented by product type, material, application, and region. By product type, it is categorized into squeeze & collapsible and twist tubes. By material, it is divided into plastic and aluminum. The main application segments include food & beverage, personal & oral care, pharmaceuticals, and cleaning products. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Full Report With TOC:Key CompaniesMajor players in the packaging tube market include Albea S.A., Amcor Limited, Essel Propack Limited, Sonoco Products Company, World Wide Packaging Inc., Montebello Packaging Inc., VisiPak, Inc., Intrapac International Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., and Hoffman Neopack AG.Key FindingsComprehensive analysis of current trends and emerging opportunities in the global packaging tube market.The squeeze and collapsible tube segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.Plastic was the leading material segment in terms of revenue in 2021.The personal and oral care segment was the largest application segment in 2021.Asia-Pacific led the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2031.Construction news @vijayanalytics/postsConstruction TrendingConstruction blog

