Emirates Returns To Edinburgh With A Daily Service

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Reinstated flight will meet demand and offer customers more options

Dubai, UAE: 5 November 2024 – Emirates, the world's largest international airline, has touched down in the Scottish capital for the first time since 2020.

The Emirates 777 was welcomed by the celebrated Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, captivating with an extraordinary display of musical prowess on the ground.



Edinburgh is Emirates' eighth destination in the UK. The daily service will complement the airline's current A380 daily flight to Glasgow – offering customers 14 weekly flights to/from the country.



Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said:“The UK is one of our most important markets, and we're proud to reinstate our footprint in Scotland – a country that's loved by visitors from around the world.

Scottish customers can look forward to an elevated travel experience onboard, initially with our Boeing 777 ahead of our highly anticipated A350 arrival. With 14 weekly flights to and from the country - passengers can now easily connect to popular long-haul destinations such as Thailand, Australia, and of course, the vibrant city of Dubai.

The ample cargo capacity will also help support more industries across Scotland – offering more efficient and reliable transport solutions for businesses across the region to access international markets more quickly to meet demand. We're excited to be back in Scotland's capital and look forward to welcoming our passengers back onboard.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said:“We are thrilled to be welcoming Emirates back to Edinburgh to resume that direct connection between Scotland's capital and one of the world's most sought out destinations in Dubai. Direct connectivity to Dubai is something that will be welcomed by both business and leisure passengers, while the onward connections through the vast Emirates network also opens up a plethora of opportunities for travel.

The return of Emirates has been one we have all been excited about and we are already looking forward to the introduction of the airline's first A350, which offers passengers the chance to experience Emirates' acclaimed Premium Economy product and its brand new Business Class cabin.”

Boosting tourism

Emirates will play a crucial role in boosting tourism to Scotland. According to Visit Scotland, the country welcomed 4 million international visitors in 2023 - a 23% increase compared to 2022, contributing £3.59 billion to the economy. Emirates' flight operations to Scotland will help attract more visitors from top inbound markets such as Australia and India, and across the airline's global network of over 140 destinations, helping raise awareness and visibility around the country's unique experiences and landscapes.

Boosting trade

Emirates' daily flight to Edinburgh will also boost cargo capacity and enable Emirates SkyCargo, the airline's cargo arm, to uplift 16 tonnes of cargo per flight - supporting local businesses, improving trade links with global markets, and increasing popular high-value and time-sensitive goods such as salmon, shellfish, and whisky.

Connecting UK to the world

Emirates serves the UK with 133 weekly flights across eight gateways including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow – utilising a fleet mix of Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Customers onboard can look forward to the airline's regionally inspired gourmet meals, premium beverage selection, and inflight entertainment on ice with up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment.

Emirates' daily service to Edinburgh departs Dubai at 14:50hrs local time and arrives in Edinburgh at 19:05hrs local time. The return flight departs Edinburgh at 20:40hrs and arrives in Dubai at 08:05hrs, the following day.

Award-winning streak

Emirates is on an impressive winning streak this year, recognised by more than 20 prestigious awards from across the globe including AirlineRatings, Airline Excellence Awards, Pax International Magazine Awards, Business Traveller Middle East Awards, World Travel Awards, International Loyalty Awards, and Skytrax World Airline Awards.

More recently, the airline was crowned as 'World's Best Airline' by Telegraph Travel. Ranked first amongst 90 global carriers – Emirates excelled in a range of criteria including punctuality, baggage allowance, route network, value of rewards programme, and onboard meals.



Emirates also won“Best International Airline' by Forbes Travel Guide's Air Travel Awards last month, along with four other accolades including 'Best Culinary Program,' 'Best First Class,' 'Best In-Flight Cocktail Lounge' and 'Best International Airline Lounge.' According to YouGov's US airlines report 2024, Emirates has the“most satisfied customers amongst US flyers,” affirming its 'fly better' brand promise.