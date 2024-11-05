Michael D. Madera Releses New Self-Help Memoir – Playing Tag on the Roof

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Harvard-Trained Psychologist Breaks New Ground in Memoir About Family Trauma, Healing, and Transformation





In a groundbreaking memoir that weaves together psychology, music, and innovative healing approaches, Harvard-trained psychologist Michael D. Madera reveals his journey through an extraordinary family crucible: a father who became one of Boston's most notorious investment fraudsters and a mother who sought enlightenment as a Buddhist nun.



Playing Tag on the Roof: Recovering from a Narcissistic Family through Love and Psychedelics (Manuscripts Press, October 2024) navigates the stark contrasts of Madera's upbringing—from his father's descent from successful investor to three-time prison inmate named by the Boston Globe as potentially the most prodigious investment con artist from Boston since Charles Ponzi, to his mother's radical transformation into a Buddhist nun who left her family behind in search of spiritual awakening. Against this backdrop of extremes, Madera and his three brothers played dangerous games of tag on their three-story house's roof, a metaphor for the precarious balance they maintained in childhood.





This pioneering work transcends traditional memoir boundaries by incorporating three distinct elements:

A gripping personal narrative exploring family dynamics, trauma, and healing

Professional psychological insights drawing from Madera's 20+ years of clinical experience

Original songs written and recorded over three decades, capturing raw emotional moments from age 17 through adulthood



The musical component offers a unique window into the author's emotional evolution, with songs written at pivotal moments in his healing journey. Through PlayingTagOnTheRoof.com, readers can access these recordings, experiencing the real-time emotional processing of key life events through music—from teenage longing and confusion to adult understanding and reconciliation.





"This book isn't just my story," says Madera. "It's an invitation for readers to explore their own paths to healing through multiple modalities – whether that's traditional therapy, psychedelic-assisted treatment, or creative expression."



The memoir tackles profound questions about human behavior and family dynamics, including why Madera's father abandoned legitimate success for a life of fraud, and how his mother's path led her to become a Buddhist nun. Through these explorations, readers gain insights into their own family patterns and potential paths to healing.



Praise for Playing Tag on the Roof

"An extraordinary memoir that blends heart-wrenching personal stories with rich psychological insights. Madera's candid and insightful writing style will resonates deeply with readers from all walks of life." — Richard Schwartz, author of No Bad Parts: Healing Trauma and Restoring Wholeness with the Internal Family Systems Model



"A testament to the resilience of the human spirit, this book is a jewel! I was moved by Michael Madera's stories, psychological insights, and brilliant writing as he shared his search for personal maturity and meaning." — Susanne Cook-Greuter, internationally known expert in adult development and self-actualization



"Questions are doorways and Michael Madera offers us, in the context of a lively, creative memoir, a vault of questions … inspiring, informative and worth living into." — Maria Sirois, Psy.D., author of A Short Course in Happiness After Loss (and Other Dark Difficult Times)



"Michael Madera shares experiences of abandonment, trauma, and loss with courage and generosity. I could not put down this riveting combination of psychological theory and story showing how we get wounded and how we can heal." — Jennifer Cohen, Co-Author of The Seven Laws of Enough



As an executive coach and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy practitioner, Madera brings a unique perspective to the growing conversation about innovative approaches to mental health and personal transformation. His work has been widely recognized in family business publications, and he continues to lead transformative retreats in Costa Rica.



Playing Tag on the Roof is available at major bookstores nationwide and online retailers. An audiobook version, narrated by the author, will be released in December 2024. For more information about Michael Madera and his work, visit playingtagontheroofor follow him on LinkedIn at linkedin/in/michaelmadera.



About the Author

Michael D. Madera is a Harvard-trained psychologist, executive coach, and musician based near Boston. With over two decades of experience in psychological practice, he specializes in ketamine-assisted executive coaching and psychotherapy and breathwork facilitation. When not writing or practicing, he leads a Boston-based dance band and enjoys sports with his family.





