Driving Energy Transition: Italian Innovation At ADIPEC 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Italy Captures 10% of UAE Oil & Equipment Market, Showcasing Pioneering at ADIPEC with 126 Italian Innovators.

- H.E Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE DHABI, ABU DHABI CITY, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Italy is set to showcase its expertise and innovation in the energy sector at ADIPEC 2024 , the world's most influential oil and gas exhibition, held in Abu Dhabi from November 4-7, 2024. The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will organise the official participation of 28 Italian companies in the 2024 edition, reinforcing Italy's pivotal role in shaping the future of the global energy industry. This presence underscores Italy's commitment to fostering deeper trade and technological collaboration with the UAE.Italian Leadership in Energy Technology at ADIPEC 2024At ADIPEC 2024, Italian companies will present cutting-edge technologies designed to address the evolving challenges of the global energy market. The Italian pavilion, organised by ITA in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE, will showcase key players in various sectors including valves, pumps, turbines, actuators, compressors, and pressure equipment. These technologies are essential for enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of oil extraction, refining, and transportation. Italian technology is also a key contributor to achieve a greener economy and a climate-safe future, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and of the recent consensus achieved during Cop 28 in Dubai.The Future of Italy-UAE Energy CollaborationItaly's participation in ADIPEC 2024 provides a valuable platform for fostering deeper partnerships with the UAE and other key players in the energy industry. With 22% year-on-year growth in Italian exports to the UAE in 2024, this collaboration is expected to strengthen further, as both nations invest in technologies and projects that prioritise sustainability, innovation, and efficiency.This steady growth is a testament to Italy's increasing relevance in the Middle East's energy market, driven by robust demand for "Made in Italy" solutions. Italy now commands 10% of the UAE's oil and gas equipment imports, further cementing its status as a key supplier in the sector. Italian innovation, particularly in midstream technologies like pipelines and LNG infrastructure, aligns perfectly with the UAE's ambitious energy infrastructure goals, strengthening the UAE-Italy Energy Partnership.“We are very proud to be present every year at ADIPEC - the world's largest energy event - to promote the excellence of the Italian Energy and Oil & Gas Industry. Many great Italian Companies have worked for decades in the UAE Energy sector, and they have contributed to making the UAE the great Country it is. The numbers are outstanding! 126 leading Italian companies, 28 of them at the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion, showcase Italy's commitment to most advanced technologies, innovation, sustainable and efficient energy solutions” said H.E Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE."Italy has a proud tradition of delivering cutting-edge technology to the oil and gas industry, with a strong focus on innovation-led and sustainability-driven industrial solution. Our continued presence at ADIPEC 2024 is a testament to our ongoing commitment to support the UAE's growing energy needs. We are bringing 28 innovative companies to this year's edition, ensuring that Italy remains a leader in the global energy dialogue", commented Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner of Italy to the UAE."The Italian engineering, contracting, and plant components industry, represented at ADIPEC by ANIMP, is a global leader in the design and construction of large-scale energy projects. In the UAE and across the GCC, our companies have a long history of significant achievements. Today, we operate local engineering and project management offices, as well as manufacturing and assembly facilities, to support our numerous projects and maximize In-Country Value", commented Marco Villa, President, ANIMP."The Italian Electrical Engineering and Electronic industries, represented by ANIE, are long-standing strategic partners of the UAE, contributing significantly to the dual transition processes. The Italian Pavilion at ADIPEC 2024 will showcase the excellence of Italian industry and its commitment to addressing the global energy challenges reshaping the oil and gas sector", said Giulio Lucci, ANIE Vice President, Internationalisation and SMEs."ANIMA Confindustria has a longstanding partnership with the Italian Trade Agency in organising the Italian Pavilion at ADIPEC, the key event for the Italian Oil and Gas supply chain. Over the years, the Abu Dhabi event has established itself as a global platform for Oil & Gas and Energy Transition starting from Hydrogen opportunities, showcasing innovations and "Made in Italy" solutions to address the challenges of energy transition. We are here today, were here yesterday, and will continue to be here tomorrow.", said Pietro Almici, Presidente a.i. of ANIMA ConfindustriaStrengthening UAE-Italy Trade RelationsItaly remains a trusted and dynamic partner in the UAE's energy journey, offering solutions that support the region's vision of becoming a global energy hub. ADIPEC 2024 serves as a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Italy and the UAE, ensuring that both nations continue to lead the charge toward a sustainable energy future.

Rahma Himid

Ad Store UAE

+971 56 826 3211

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.