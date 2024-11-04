Exosome Therapies On The Rise As 70+ Major Companies Driving Development In The Field Delveinsight

Exosomes are emerging as key tools in personalized and regenerative medicine, offering precise, targeted therapy with low immune risk. Their potential spans cancer, chronic disease, and regenerative applications, driven by biopharma's in biologics and gene therapies. Stem cell-derived exosomes further enhance tissue repair and immune modulation, positioning exosomes as transformative in next-gen therapeutics.

Nov. 4, 2024

' Exosomes Pipeline Insight 2024 '

report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline exosomes-based therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the exosomes-based therapies pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Exosomes-based Therapies Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's exosomes pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for various indications.



Key exosomes-based therapies companies such as Capricor Therapeutics, Regeneus, Aegle Therapeutics, Innovex Therapeutics, Coya Therapeutics, EV Therapeutics, StemXO Therapeutics, Brexogen, ILIAS Biologics, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Codiak BioSciences, Direct Biologics, Exostemtech, Brexogen, OmniSpirant, ShiftBio Inc.,

and others are evaluating new exosomes-based therapies to improve the

treatment landscape.

Promising exosomes-based therapies in the pipeline in various stages of development include CAP-1002, Progenza, AGLE 102, ExoCoVac, COYA 201, EV-101, StemXO Endosome Therapy, BRE AD01, ILB 202, Zofin, exoSTING, ExoFlo, CARTISOME, BRE MI01, OS006, SBI-407,

and others.

In July 2024, Aruna Bio announced the issuance of a US Patent for the composition of matter for neural exosomes used to deliver therapeutics to the brain. The company is on a rack to initiate Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of AB126 in acute ischemic stroke in the second half of 2024.

In July 2024, ILIAS Biologics announced that it had received the final clinical study report (CSR) for ILB-202, a Phase I clinical trial completed in Australia in November last year.

In April 2024, Biological Dynamics joined the growing list of customers adopting the ExoVerita Pro instrument, a cost-efficient, automated exosomal enrichment platform.

In April 2024, EXO Biologics secures up to EUR 16 million in Series A funding for exosome therapeutic development and clinical supply.

In April 2024, ExoXpert entered a strategic partnership with Neucore Bio to leverage ExoXpert's platform for the evaluation of advanced exosome loading.



In April 2024, INOVIQ and Promega signed a global supply and distribution agreement for EXO-NET. Last year's company entered into a Co-Marketing agreement.

In March 2024, VivaZome Therapeutics and La Trobe University collaborated to explore the therapeutic potential of extracellular vesicles in models of stroke in the laboratory of Professor Chris Sobey. In January 2024, Aegle Therapeutics announced positive 12-week data for the first patient enrolled in Phase I/IIa clinical trial of AGLE-102 for the treatment of severe second-degree burns.

The exosomes-based therapies pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage exosomes-based therapies, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the exosomes-based therapies pipeline landscape.

Exosomes Overview

Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles, typically ranging from 30 to 150 nanometers in diameter, that are secreted by various cell types. They play a crucial role in intercellular communication by facilitating the transfer of proteins, lipids, and RNA between cells. This process can influence various physiological and pathological conditions, including immune responses, cancer progression, and neurodegenerative diseases. By carrying bioactive molecules, exosomes can modulate the behavior of recipient cells, contributing to processes such as tissue repair, immune regulation, and the spread of cancer cells. Their ability to transport molecular cargo makes them a subject of extensive research, particularly in the context of disease mechanisms and therapeutic applications.

In recent years, exosomes have garnered significant interest in the field of biomedicine as potential biomarkers for disease diagnosis and as vehicles for targeted drug delivery. Researchers are exploring their use in therapeutic strategies, such as the delivery of RNA-based therapies and proteins, due to their natural ability to evade the immune system and penetrate cellular membranes. Additionally, exosomes derived from stem cells or engineered for specific therapeutic purposes hold promise for regenerative medicine, offering a novel approach to enhance tissue regeneration and repair. The ongoing investigation into the biology of exosomes continues to reveal their multifaceted roles in health and disease, paving the way for innovative applications in diagnostics and therapeutics.

Exosomes-based Therapies in Development



A snapshot of the Exosomes-based Therapies Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report: