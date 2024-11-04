Amteck Installs New EV Charging Stations At Blue Grass Airport As Part Of Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Amteck, LLC, the top electrical contractor in Kentucky, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Blue Grass Airport to unveil its latest project: the installation of nine level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at the rental pickup/return lot. Key stakeholders, including Blue Grass Airport President and CEO, Eric Frankl, Amteck President, Corey Bard, Councilmembers James Brown, Dave Sevigny, and Whitney Baxter, and VisitLex Director of Destination Stewardship, Arin Arnold-Davis, were in attendance to celebrate this milestone and partnership.

The newly installed ChargePoint CP6000 chargers, known for their advanced technology, provide seamless charging experiences with intuitive software and reliable hardware. These features will not only maximize charging efficiency but also ensure that Blue Grass Airport is ready to meet the evolving needs of the growing EV market. With the option to add up to 12 more chargers in the future, the airport is positioned to accommodate increased demand as tourism and traveler numbers rise.

Curtis Rogers, Amteck's Project Manager for this installation, commented on the importance of the of this project:

“Our team is excited to partner with Blue Grass Airport to support its expansion with sustainable energy solutions. These EV chargers are a technological upgrade for the airport, and a meaningful step toward reducing Kentucky's carbon footprint and offering eco-friendly travel options to visitors.”

Amteck's installation is a key part of Blue Grass Airport's larger commitment to eco-friendly infrastructure and sustainable travel options. By offering electric rental vehicles, the airport allows tourists to reduce their carbon footprints while exploring the Bluegrass Region. The addition of these chargers makes it easier for travelers to choose green transportation options, aligning with both state and national sustainability goals.

The project is a major milestone for Amteck, reinforcing the company's reputation as the leading electrical contractor in Kentucky. While Amteck has completed significant projects across the country, this installation at Blue Grass Airport brings the focus back to the heart of the Bluegrass State. Amteck's work isn't just national-it's local, and it's impactful.

Amteck LLC, established in 1977 and headquartered in Lexington, KY is a leading provider of electrical design/build services, installations, maintenance, and life safety systems across various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and distribution. Committed to safety, quality and customer satisfaction, Amteck offers 24/7 support and preventative maintenance. Amteck was recently honored with the Comfort Systems Company of the Year award and the ABC STEP Safety Level: Platinum. Amteck fosters a family-like work environment focused on innovation and professional development.

