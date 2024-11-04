DAY OF THE DEAD PARADE 2024 'FROM MEXICO CITY TO THE WORLD, LONG LIVE OUR TRADITIONS!: MAYOR CLARA BRUGADA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DAY OF THE DEAD PARADE 2024 CONGREGATES ONE MILLION 300 THOUSAND PEOPLE

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Version en español: click aqui*Mexico City 's Mayor reported that more than 6 thousand people participated in this parade, including citizens, artists and members of the PILARES and UTOPÍAS.*Before thousands of national and foreign visitors, she highlighted that Mexico City is a city open to the world, which shares its traditions, such as this celebration of life and death.Mexico City, Mexico. November 2nd, 2024. With an attendance of one million 300 thousand people, Mayor Clara Brugada Molina, led the start of the Great Day of the Dead Parade of Mexico City 2024between“catrinas” and“catrines”, marigold flowers, masks, floats and music ,which, she assured, part of the ancient tradition in which we joyfully celebrate the visit of our deceased this November 2nd and which is a World Heritage Site.From Chapultepec's Lions Gate, the mayor welcomed all the people who attended to enjoy this show and highlighted the work of the participating citizens and the capital's government to carry out this event."I invite you to follow this great parade, which is celebrated year after year, intense work is done so that more than 6 thousand people, artisans, artisans, from the PILARES, from the indigenous representatives, work to bring beautiful floats, to bring culture to the main streets of this city," she mentioned.Accompanied by the Secretary of Culture, Ana Francis López Bayghen; the Secretary of Tourism, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero; and the other members of her cabinet, the Mayor recalled that every year the town squares and the streets of the capital are filled with offerings,“cempasúchil” (marigolds) , copal, mole and“papel picado”.Clara Brugada witnessed the start of the parade with“Iztapaxolotl”, a seven-meter-highaxolotl puppet made in the El Volador workshop, in addition to the representation of the living clay sculptures Figures of“Mictlán."Residents of the capital, visitors from other states in the country and abroad, crowded the eight kilometers of the route to watch the spectacle. There were those who arrived from 9:00 a.m. to watch the parade in the front row, even prepared with stool sand folding chairs. They shouted and applauded as the contingents passed by.Women and men, children, youth, adults and seniors paraded in regional costumes from our country, masks and multicolored costumes. More than 600“catrinas” and“catrines”,in addition to axolotls, diablitos, mariachis, pre-Hispanic gods, among other characters, advanced through the streets on foot, on roller skates or bicycle, along with 71 cars, eight groups with“mojigangas”, seven floats and 16 troupes musicals.Photos: click here!Photo Credit: Coordinación de Comunicación Ciudadana de la Ciudad de México

Mexico City Tourism Board

ENroute Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.