Introducing IFMA The Food Away From Home Association

Association unveils new name and identity to represent evolving industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of branding itself the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA), a new identity for the 72-year-old organization was revealed today – "IFMA The Food Away from Home Association."



Announced this morning at the organization's Presidents Conference, the change was prompted by the association's recent long-term strategic planning that included intensive self-examination and taking a clear-eyed look at the state of the industry.

After the pandemic years, it became clear that the foodservice supply chain and ecosystem are interconnected, with manufacturers, operators, and distribution partners needing each other to address critical challenges. Through surveys and in conversations with existing members and industry peers, IFMA realized that it was time for the organization to adapt to the needs of the industry it serves. The association says the new identity will more accurately reflect its strategy to represent the entire food-away-from-home marketplace.

"We have committed to the whole industry by broadening our membership rolls," said Ben Wexler, president of Custom Culinary and 2024 board chair. "We know that manufacturers remain at the core of all we do, and by adding new categories of membership – notably operators, those in the supply chain, and service providers to our industry – we can better engage the entire ecosystem. It's critical we all work together – not in silos – to address critical issues that advance the industry."

Keeping IFMA as part of the association name was critical to the group. "It's important to us that we maintain our legacy as IFMA while growing to serve a more dynamic and transformed foodservice community," said Phil Kafarakis, President & CEO of IFMA The Food Away Association. "Our new name is purposeful and sets a clearer and more powerful message about who we are as an organization."

The new brand logo includes a graphic depiction of four intersecting "swirls" that represent segments of the industry joining together through the work of the association to empower, nurture, and connect the whole ecosystem.

Group vice president, field sales

at Cargill, and incoming 2025 board chair, Teri Trullinger explained, "Our expanded membership enables us to be the industry connector, creating a gathering spot where challenges that face all segments can be addressed. We'll be leveraging the breadth of membership to meet our mission to lead a dynamic, transparent, and engaged food-away-from-home community."

With plans for a soft brand roll-out between now and January, followed by full rebranding in the new year, the organization also plans to champion cross-industry initiatives to bring

the industry together to collaborate on important issues. The first initiative will focus on addressing food waste across the segments of food-away-from-home.

More on IFMA The Food Away From Home Association, including details on membership and future events, can be found at ifmaworld .

About IFMA The Food Away from Home Association

IFMA The Food Away from Home Association is a trade association founded in 1952. The organization empowers, nurtures, and connects an inclusive and diverse $1.5 trillion food-away-from-home ecosystem of manufacturers, distributors, operators, and others. By sharing insights, fostering best practices, and developing networking and educational opportunities through events, IFMA The Food Away from Home Association informs and instructs its members, and motivates change to improve both individual organizations and the food-away-from-home industry at large. For more information, visit ifmaworld .

