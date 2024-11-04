Lantech Upgrades And Streamlines Automatic Stretch Wrappers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lantech is upgrading and streamlining its automatic stretch wrapper product line as a result of its relentless commitment to innovation and delivering superior value to customers.

Lantech's most technologically advanced QL, SL, and SL High Speed LeanWrap® Automatic Stretch Wrappers will now come with the latest generation of Metered Delivery® which uses less plastic by generating more force per revolution of film and minimizing film breaks, holding loads together better than any other film delivery system.

Lantech's Legacy Automatic Stretch Wrappers will now come standard with more features to lower their customers' costs and improve their productivity:

- The Q Automatic will now include Power Roller Stretch Plus film delivery system and Pallet Grip®.

- The S Automatic will now include Load Seeking Clamp® 4.0.

The Q and S Legacy Automatic Stretch Wrappers will also come with many additional upgrades.

“I can't tell you how excited I am for this year's Pack Expo in which we will unveil our new automatic stretch wrapper product line. For the past 53 years we have prided ourselves on delivering superior value to our customers. This is the next big step in continuing to do so and in leading the industry with the products and service we deliver to the market,” said Jim Lancaster, CEO and Owner of Lantech.

For more information, visit Lantech's website .

About Lantech

In 1972 Lantech made an impact on the world by inventing the stretch wrapper and changing the way companies package and protect their products for shipment. Now, billions of pallet loads are stretch wrapped every year. Today we build a full line of case and tray handling, stretch wrapping, and pallet conveying equipment, with manufacturing facilities in the United States and the Netherlands, and sales and technical support worldwide. Over the years our business has been built on innovation, customer support and the mission to dramatically reduce shipping damage globally.

