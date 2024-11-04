Meet Daniel And Sunny In A Tale Of Friendship And Surprise Watch The New Children's Book Trailer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Daniel Makes a Good Friend

Dora Imas - Children's author

An inspiring story of friendship, kindness, and the surprising ways compassion can change lives.

- ReveiwVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dora Imas invites children and families to go on a journey of kindness and friendship in her latest children's book,“Daniel Makes a Good Friend”. A story filled with heartwarming moments, valuable lessons, and a delightful twist, this book captivates readers of all ages. Now available with an engaging book trailer, viewers can catch a glimpse of the charming story brought to life.Young readers follow the story of Daniel, a young cat who seems to have it all-an abundance of toys, a devoted family, and a comfortable home. However, Daniel's kindness comes to the fore when he sees Sunny, a scrawny, hungry, and lost cat, outside. As the weather gets chilly, he shares his food with Sunny out of a desire to help and becomes adamant about inviting her into his house. As their relationship deepens, the narrative takes an unexpected turn when Sunny does something incredible to repay Daniel and his family for their generosity, just when it appears that Daniel has saved Sunny.The book trailer gives a peek into Daniel's world, providing readers a taste of the beautifully illustrated pages and the touching moments between Daniel and Sunny. This charming narrative teaches children the values of empathy, sharing, and noticing the challenges others face. Sunny's surprising act of heroism adds a magical element that resonates with young readers, showing them that kindness often comes full circle in unexpected ways.Amazon reviews already praise“Daniel Makes a Good Friend” as a must-read for families seeking to teach their children important values. One reviewer states,“It's an excellent book on values like kindness to others, sharing, and noticing someone else's challenges. I love how Daniel thinks he's rescuing Sunny, but Sunny ends up rescuing him and his family. The illustrations are wonderful, and my children connected with them right away. Well done!”The vibrant illustrations not only engage young readers but also enhance the emotional depth of the story. Children will enjoy following the touching bond between Daniel and Sunny as they learn important life lessons. Whether reading this book at home, in school, or during bedtime,“Daniel Makes a Good Friend” leaves a lasting impact on children and adults alike.Dora Imas, originally from Moldova, moved to the United States in the early 1990s, bringing with her a wealth of cultural influences. Raised in a Jewish family during a time when education was rare for many in her community, Imas became the first in her family to graduate from high school and later studied economics at a university in St. Petersburg. After immigrating to the U.S. in her 40s, she reinvented herself as a computer scientist. Now living in Chicago with her husband, she enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her books reflect the values she cherishes from her diverse cultural background, including the importance of kindness, empathy, and helping others.Imas' motto,“helping others is the key to a meaningful and happy life,” shines through in“Daniel Makes a Good Friend”. Through her stories, she continues to inspire children and their families to live with compassion and care for others.“Daniel Makes a Good Friend” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide. Watch the book trailer on Explora Books ' social media channels for a closer look at Daniel and Sunny's inspiring journey.Buy Here: Daniel Makes a Good Friend ( )About Explora Books:Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Daniel Makes a Good Friend by Dora Imas

