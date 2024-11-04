(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Funds Will Support Georgia's Farmers Recovering from Hurricane Helene's Devastating Impact

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, donated USD $50,000 to the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture to support the Weathered But Strong: Hurricane Relief Fund. This relief fund initiative, led by over 40 of Georgia's top agricultural organizations, including the Georgia Agribusiness Council and the Georgia Department of Agriculture, is dedicated to helping farmers recover from the severe damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

AGCO Agriculture Foundation Donates $50,000 to Weathered But Strong: Hurricane Relief Fund

The recent Hurricane Helene devastated Georgia's agricultural landscape, wiping out entire fields, destroying timber and damaging farm infrastructure, leaving farmers facing significant financial and emotional challenges. As a recovery response, the Hurricane Relief Fund was created to provide direct assistance to Georgia farmers impacted by the storm, focusing on filling gaps not covered by insurance or other forms of aid.

"Farmers are the backbone of our communities, and their strength in overcoming adversity is truly remarkable," said Roger Batkin, Board Chair of the Foundation. "As our Foundation has done over the past years, we want to extend our helping hands to our farming communities and we are proud to support this relief fund in AGCO's home state of Georgia, helping farmers to recover, rebuild their operations and restore their livelihoods after such a devastating Hurricane Helene crisis."

The Hurricane Relief Fund for Georgia farmers aims to raise $1 million to provide immediate support to farmers, with 100% of donations going directly to those in need. The fund offers resources to help farmers recover and continue their vital work.

In this challenging time, your donation can help Georgia family farms rebuild and continue to produce food. Donations from corporations and individuals are being accepted through the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture set-up page:





About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio, including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit .

About AGCO Agriculture Foundation

Founded by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO ) in 2018, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The Foundation promotes impact programs that support food security, sustainable agricultural development and build the necessary agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. The Foundation is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and its operations are managed from Stoneleigh, United Kingdom. For more information, visit

