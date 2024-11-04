Carebuzz And Hold.Earth Partner To Plant 1,000 Trees, Promoting Digital Volunteering For The Environment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CareBuzz partners with Hold to 1,000 trees, turning shared internet into meaningful donations to support nonprofits.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CareBuzz , an innovative crowdfunding platform, has partnered with Hold to launch a 1,000-tree planting initiative. This project marks a milestone in CareBuzz's mission to provide nonprofits with a novel fundraising stream, one that transforms users' shared internet bandwidth into impactful monetary donations for causes they care about.

Hold has teamed up with CareBuzz and its team to raise funds for the planting of 1,000 trees. Through this partnership, CareBuzz is introducing an innovative approach to giving back. CareBuzz is a revolutionary platform that enables users to contribute to charitable causes through“digital volunteering”. Users can now share their unused internet bandwidth-an unlimited digital resource-that CareBuzz converts into financial contributions for specific campaigns. CareBuzz users can select causes that align with their values, such as environmental protection, and see firsthand how their contributions make a difference.

The 1,000-tree initiative with Hold demonstrates how CareBuzz empowers organizations and communities to harness this untapped digital resource for social good.“At CareBuzz, we believe in making a tangible difference, whether through reforestation, wildlife conservation, or humanitarian aid,” said Liudvikas Kiskis, Product Manager of CareBuzz.“With this initiative, we're showcasing that even small actions, like sharing internet bandwidth, can have a significant environmental impact.”

CareBuzz is entirely free for nonprofits and operates with no platform fees, making it an accessible and scalable fundraising solution for organizations globally. From tree planting to funding jerseys for a school sports team, CareBuzz offers a simple and powerful way for nonprofits to connect with donors who may otherwise be limited in their ability to give.

By embracing CareBuzz, nonprofit organizations can tap into an additional revenue stream, engage a broader audience, and make an impact on a global scale. This initiative demonstrates how nonprofits, regardless of size, can effectively create positive change by engaging their community through the CareBuzz platform to raise funds for meaningful causes.

About Carebuzz:

CareBuzz is a crowdfunding platform that allows communities to donate to various projects by sharing their internet connection. It's a seamless and impactful method for users to contribute to nonprofit initiatives, including reforestation, wildlife conservation, and humanitarian aid, all without monetary contributions. With a few clicks, users can contribute to a good cause at no additional cost.

