Vietnam Urea Import/Export Research Report 2024: Major Sources 2021-2024 & Forecasts 2024-2033 - Focus On Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, And China

From 2021 to 2024, the main sources of urea imports for Vietnam include Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, and China. Major companies exporting urea to Vietnam include Samsung, LIVEN NUTRIENTS, COMMODITIES, etc. In Vietnam, the main importers of urea include local fertilizer distributors and logistics companies as well as foreign-invested enterprises, predominantly local companies such as TUONG NGUYEN IMPORT EXPORT TRADING SERVICE COMPANY, CTY TNHH PHAN BON GIA VU, and VINACAM GROUP JSC.



In the Asia-Pacific region and globally, major urea-producing countries include China, India, Russia, the United States, and Indonesia. China is the world's largest producer and exporter of urea, with extensive production facilities and technological advantages. India is the second-largest producer, primarily relying on domestic consumption. Russia and the United States also hold significant positions in urea production and export, leveraging their abundant natural gas resources and advanced technologies. Indonesia, with its natural gas reserves and advantageous geographical location, has become an important urea producer and exporter in the Asia-Pacific region. The import market of urea in Vietnam is heavily dependent on imported products.

Vietnam is an agricultural powerhouse, with agriculture playing a crucial role in its national economy. In 2023, agriculture contributed 12% to Vietnam's GDP growth, with over 50% of the population in rural and 60% of the total land area consisting of arable and forest land. According to the publisher's analysis, due to limited local fertilizer production capacity, Vietnam needs to import 3-4 million tons of fertilizer annually. Vietnam is also one of the largest users of chemical fertilizers globally and heavily relies on imports. The import volume of urea in Vietnam has been continuously increasing.

The publisher's analysis indicates that over the past five years, the fertilizer market in Vietnam has been on an upward trend, with an annual apparent consumption of over 6 million tons and a market scale exceeding USD 2 billion annually. Nitrogen fertilizers are among the most imported fertilizers in Vietnam, accounting for over 30% of total fertilizer imports, with an import value of approximately USD 300 million, representing over 20% of the total import value. Urea is one of the most widely used nitrogen fertilizers in agriculture. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2023, Vietnam's urea imports amounted to approximately USD 160 million. From January to May 2024, Vietnam has already imported nearly USD 50 million worth of urea, indicating a continued growth trend in market demand.

Urea is an indispensable nitrogen fertilizer in Vietnam's agricultural production. Due to the high demand for fertilizers and limited local production capacity, the import volume of urea in Vietnam is substantial. Vietnam mainly imports urea from China, India, Malaysia, and the UAE to meet domestic agricultural production needs. The Vietnamese government and agricultural departments actively promote scientific methods of urea application to improve its utilization efficiency and reduce environmental pollution. With the progress of agricultural modernization, the usage and demand for urea in Vietnam are expected to continue growing, providing significant support for the country's agricultural development.

Overall, with population growth and ongoing agricultural development in Vietnam, the demand for urea is expected to continue rising. According to the publisher's forecast, the import of urea in Vietnam will maintain a growth trend in the coming years, playing a crucial role in stabilizing and boosting agricultural production in the country.

Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Urea in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume of Urea in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Growth Rate of Urea in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Growth Rate of Urea in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Average Import Price of Urea in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Urea Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Urea in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Urea in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Urea in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Fertilizer Market of Vietnam Forecast for the Import of Urea in Vietnam (2024-2033) Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $164 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $227.43 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Fertilizer Market

2 Analysis of Urea Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Urea in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Urea in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Urea in Vietnam

2.1.3 Apparent Consumption of Urea in Vietnam

2.1.4 Import Dependency of Urea in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Urea Imports in Vietnam

3 Analysis of Major Sources of Urea Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 Singapore

3.1.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.2 Indonesia

3.2.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.3 Brunei

3.3.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.4 China

3.5 Malaysia

3.6 Middle East

4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Urea in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 Samsung

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Urea Exports to Vietnam

4.2 LIVEN NUTRIENTS

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Urea Exports to Vietnam

4.3 SOL COMMODITIES

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Urea Exports to Vietnam

5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Urea in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 TUONG NGUYEN IMPORT EXPORT TRADING SERVICE COMPANY

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Urea Imports

5.2 CTY TNHH PHAN BON GIA VU

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Urea Imports

5.3 VINACAM GROUP JSC

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Urea Imports

6. Monthly Analysis of Urea Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices

7. Key Factors Affecting Urea Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Urea Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology

8. Forecast for the Import of Urea in Vietnam, 2024-2033

