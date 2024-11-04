The International Jury Of Experts For The Ninth Edition Of The Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award Has Been Announced

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The best coffees of the 2023/2024 harvest will be evaluated by illy Chef Ambassadors Massimo Bottura, Viki Geunes, and Felipe Rodrigues alongside institutional representatives such as ICO Executive Director Vanusia Nogueira and expert journalists from leading international publications.

illycaffè has announced the jury that will select the winner of the " Best of the Best " award at the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2024 . This prestigious recognition, named in honor of Ernesto Illy - son of the company's founder- celebrates over 30 years of virtuous collaboration with coffee producers.

Producers from nine countries - Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua, and Rwanda - have earned spots in the final, with three producers representing each country. The international jury will gather in New York on November 12 to taste and evaluate the coffees, which were selected by illycaffè's quality laboratories based on rigorous quality and sustainability criteria throughout the 2023/2024 harvest.

The Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2024 jury includes Massimo Bottura , Chef Patron of Osteria Francescana and Casa Maria Luigia and founder of Food for Soul, a non-profit organization combatting food waste and social isolation. In recognition of his humanitarian and environmental efforts, Bottura was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme in 2020 and most recently as SDG Advocate. In 2020 Osteria Francescana was awarded the prestigious Michelin Green Star for sustainability; Viki Geunes, chef and owner of restaurant Zilte in Antwerp, holder of three Michelin stars, known for his creative and visually stunning dishes; Felipe Rodrigues , Head Chef of the Rosewood Complex in São Paulo and one of South America's leading chefs, with experience working under top European and Peruvian chefs.

Three professional tasters, Vanúsia Nogueira , Executive Director of the International Coffee Organization (ICO) and daughter of coffee producer, with extensive experience in quality coffee markets; Felipe Isaza , Arabica Q Grader and member of the Board of Directors of the Coffee Quality Institute, who has served as an international juror at numerous tastings; Dessalegn Oljirra Gemeda , Ethiopian coffee consultant and Q Grader, with a background working for the Ethiopian Coffee & Tea Authority, Ethiopian Coffee Exchange, and Oxfam.

And three expert journalists, Vanessa Zocchetti , editor-in-chief of the lifestyle section of Madame Figaro, who writes on gastronomy and design; Sebastian Späth, editor-in-chief of Germany ́s leading food and lifestyle magazine Falstaff, with a great expertise in art, cuisine, fashion, and design; Josh Condon , editor-in-chief of Robb Report, a leading luxury magazine.

This multidisciplinary jury combines culinary, technical, and journalistic expertise to assess the complex nuances of the world's finest coffees and choose the " Best of the Best ."

In addition, consumers will have the chance to participate by tasting the 9 finalist coffees and voting for their favorite in a series of blind tastings held at illy flagship stores worldwide. The coffee with the most votes will receive the " Coffee Lovers' Choice " award.

illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which

has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists,

or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers.

With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

