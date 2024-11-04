Cielis Illuminates The City Of Paris With Itron’S Intelligent Streetlights For 10 Years

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Itron and Cielis Collaborate to Increase Sustainability and Drive Innovation with Smart Lighting Systems for the City of Paris

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage and water, announced a collaboration with Cielis, a consortium of Dalkia Electrotechnics and a subsidiary of Eiffage, to continue Itron's management of the City of Paris' nearly 200,000 smart streetlights across the city.

With Itron's City Edge portfolio, Cielis will manage the streetlights on behalf of the city to help reduce energy usage and improve the performance and reliability of the streetlights while enabling the city to increase sustainability, drive innovation and protect biodiversity. With this contract, Itron is extending its relationship with the City of Paris, which began in 2015, when the city made its original investment in a citywide IoT network.

Using Itron's CityEdge portfolio, including IoT network and industry leading smart city central management software, Cielis will remotely control and program the streetlights. As part of the 10-year contract, the city is enhancing the safety and quality of life for City of Paris residents by closely synchronizing traffic lights in real time to optimize traffic patterns, reduce congestion and lower carbon emissions depending on the time of day.

“Like many major cities around the world, Paris is facing energy, environment and biodiversity concerns that have driven the need for a more streamlined, energy-efficient public lighting management system,” said Maxime Desrousseaux, president of Cielis .“We look forward to working with Itron to improve streetlight efficiencies, meet climate change goals and improve quality of life throughout the City of Paris.”

“Itron is excited to collaborate with Cielis and the City of Paris to achieve 30% energy reduction in public lighting,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron .“Itron's robust IoT network platform supports multiple applications, such as smart streetlights, making it easy for the city to innovate and roll-out future smart city applications. We look forward to collaborating with Cielis to transform Paris' public lighting infrastructure into a brighter, safer and more resourceful city.”

The solutions within CityEdge build on Itron's proven scale with more than 270 million IoT endpoints deployed globally to over 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries. The portfolio takes the capabilities of devices and networks to the next level by collecting strategic data, unlocking actionable insights for improved decision making and quicker response.

To learn more about the CityEdge portfolio and experience demonstrations in public safety, traffic monitoring, sustainability, smart lighting, and energy and water management, visit Itron in booth B61 in Hall 3 at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 5-7, 2024. Additionally, details can be found on the City Edge webpage.

