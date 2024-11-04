MUDA Scam: K’Taka Lokayukta Asks CM Siddaramaiah To Appear For Questioning On Nov 6

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) In a major development, the Karnataka Lokayukta probing the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam matter has served notice to Chief Siddaramaiah to appear on November 6 for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities.

CM Siddaramaiah, who has been named as first accused in the land scam case, has been asked to be present at the Mysuru Lokayukta office on November 6 (Wednesday), sources confirmed on Monday.

The Mysuru Lokayukta had earlier grilled CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathy, the second accused in the scam, for hours.

The Lokayukta sleuths had also probed third accused - CM Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy, and the fourth accused - land owner J. Devaraju.

The development is seen as a setback for CM Siddaramaiah who is busy campaigning for the upcoming bypolls. Currently, he is camping in Shiggaon constituency.

The petitioner in the case, Snehamayi Krishna, had urged the Lokayukta to arrest CM Siddaramaiah and conduct a probe.

Snehamayi Krishna had filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The petition is yet to be taken up by the court.

Based on the multiple complaints, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken up the investigation of the MUDA scam and conducted multiple raids.

The ED had also conducted raids at the MUDA office and recovered 'crucial documents'.

Searches were also conducted by the ED at the premises of former commissioners attached to MUDA. Besides, residences of close associates of CM Siddaramaiah were also raided by the ED.

BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Lahar Singh Siroya had recently demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the interest of the people of the state, alleging that the scam is deeper.

Karnataka unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka had stated that if CM Siddaramaiah is left with any shame, he should resign.

The ED is also expected to conduct raids on the residences and offices of CM Siddaramaiah at any point of time in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The development is also expected to bring the debate on the MUDA scam to the forefront in the state again.