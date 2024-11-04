Joramco to Participate in Bahrain International Airshow 2024 for the First Time

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is set to participate in the highly anticipated and prestigious event, the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024. This event will take place between 13–15 November at The Sakhir Airbase in Bahrain.



This year’s airshow marks Joramco inaugural participation, providing the company with a unique opportunity to connect with existing customers and engage with prospective clients and business partners, particularly from the Gulf region. Over the three-day event, it will showcase its extensive expertise and top-notch services at Chalet #A9. BIAS will also offer a platform for corporate hospitality, facilitating access to military and civil delegations, and showcasing technological innovations to a global audience of potential buyers, industry leaders, and stakeholders.



Commenting on its participation, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, Fraser Currie, said, “We are excited to be participating in the Bahrain International Airshow for the first time. As an established leader in the MRO sector, we take pride in our ability to offer excellent solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. We look forward to showcasing Joramco’s excellent capabilities in aircraft maintenance and engineering on a regional and international scale.”

It is worth noting that Bahrain International Airshow was established in 2010. The last event was held in 2022, welcoming more than 46,000 visitors and 186 participants. In 2024, the show will continue its journey, providing an unrivaled platform for innovative and personalized commercial networking in an environment driven by a commitment to achieving excellence.



