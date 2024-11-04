Miraval Berkshires Resort And Spa Features Museum-Sized Artworks By Abstract Expressionist Jill Krutick

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet the Artist Invitation, Nov 16th

Reception, Miraval Berkshires

Body Mindfulness Center, Miraval Berkshires

Meet Westchester, NY Artist, Jill Krutick, Saturday Nov 16th At Miraval Berkshires. Artist Talk and Walking Tour Every Half Hour from 2 to 5 pm

- Artist Jill KrutickLENOX, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jill Krutick, a Westchester, New York based abstract expressionist artist, is exhibiting seven museum-sized works at Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa . The exhibition was recently installed in four locations around the resort including the Reception Area, Spa, Body Mindfulness Center, and hallway near the Moonlight Pass Boutique. The show is scheduled to be on view for one year. The works include pieces from Ms. Krutick's Shangri La, Aurora Borealis, Abstract Landscape, Ice Cube and Swirl series. Each piece has a story that fits into Krutick's journey from finance to fine art . Several of the pieces were featured at Krutick's solo museum exhibitions over the past five years. Miraval Resorts will be hosting Jill Krutick on Saturday, November 16th, which will include 30-minute Artist Talk & Walking Tours from 2 to 5 PM. Sign up and meet up at the Moonlight Pass Boutique at Miraval Berkshires.About the Art as described by Jill KrutickRECEPTION AREA“Shangri La 11, 2019,” 50 x 110 inches, acrylic on canvas"The Shangri La series was born out of my love for creating fictitious, dream-like landscapes, and inspired by family eco-adventure trips from Antarctica to Hawaii. It has roots in the abstract landscape tradition of Monet. The materials employed to create Shangri La works often vacillate between oil and acrylic, but all contain ample texture and lively, primary colors denoting trees or leafy formations.After an intense career on Wall Street and in the corporate media world, I needed to take a breath and find a peaceful place. Painting idyllic, imaginary places like Shangri La became an escape and a place to explore. The iterative process of layering and finding the perfect blend of colors and textures has become a meditative exercise where time is not a factor. Shangri La is a fantasy place to get lost in."“Chasing The Invisible, 2017”62 x 98 inches, acrylic on canvas, Exhibited at the Coral Springs Museum of Art, 2019“Chasing the Invisible is from my Aurora Borealis series and is a work that was reinvented with the help of a song. As I described to art critic Anthony Haden-Guest in his analysis of my work,“I took a painting that was at a dead end and I made it, literally sing. By using my daughter's song called“Chasing the Invisible” as the foundation, I projected the story of a girl who confronts the reality that her lover was just a figment of her imagination -- an“invisible” person built from lonely thoughts and deep desires. The elements of the original painting that couldn't“sing,” became the embellishments in the revised version. And now, this one is among my favorite paintings.”SPA“Aurora Borealis Victory 1 & 2, 2021”48 x 120 inches, acrylic on canvas“Heavily textured and oozing with energetic motion, the Aurora Borealis series illustrates one of nature's greatest ethereal moments in time. Dynamic gestures and giant splashes capture this unmatched natural phenomenon. Often shown in purple, pinks and blue, these works have an other-worldly feeling, almost extra-terrestrial.“Aurora Borealis Victory” is a celebration. The fireworks-style lights up the canvas with rich tones and astronomical imagery.Aurora Borealis symbolizes the joy that comes with exploring my creative spirit -- soaring, sweeping and sparkling. Contrasting light and dark, Aurora Borealis examines the sky and its celestial beauty.”BODY MINDFULNESS CENTER“Ice Cube Black & Red, 2016 and 2019”62 x 62 inches, oil on canvas, Exhibited at the Coral Springs Museum of Art and Yellowstone Art Museum, 2019“The Ice Cube Series represents the courageous process involved in overcoming personal challenges. I often equate the use of geometric shapes to setting“boundaries” or, conversely, being“boxed in.” As a daughter, sister, mother, and friend I have confronted some challenges that are chilling but melt away when I persevere. The molten gold in the middle represents the fire from within to overcome a battle that thaws the cube. The drips on the canvas symbolize the fragments of the obstacle that remain."HALLWAY ADJACENT TO MOOLIGHT PASS BOUTIQUE“Chicka Chicka, 2018”62 x 98 inches, acrylic on canvas'“Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault was a favorite family childen's book, which inspired this grand abstract landscape painting. The primary colors and the sing-song alphabet learning story always filled me and my children with joy. In the spirit of this happy memory, the painting Chicka Chicka was born. With primary and fluorescent colors, Chicka Chika celebrates the tree and the whimsical story. Instead of letters, there are balls and half-moons. Lots of texture and bright colors tell the story."“Rainbow Fish, 2018”50 x 74 inches, acrylic on canvas, Exhibited at the Coral Springs Museum, 2019'“Rainbow Fish,” by Marcus Pfister, inspired this special painting. It is a story about a beautiful fish with iridescent scales who is vain but sadly has no friends. Eventually he realizes that you can't win friends through beauty. He overcomes his pride and begins to distribute his glitter scales to the other fish -- learning that sharing can help you make lasting friends. This work is from my“Swirl series,” which best communicates who I am as an artist: a musician, a lover of pop culture, a storyteller."ABOUT JILL KRUTICKJill Krutick is an American contemporary abstract expressionist who painted privately for over 30 years and studied at The Art Students League of New York. In 2010, she began publicly exhibiting her work. She has been praised by world-famous art critics and has had four solo museum exhibitions and scores of group exhibitions both in the U.S. and several major European cities. Her most recent solo museum exhibition in 2023 featured a site-specific 85-foot-long abstract artwork,“Coral Beliefs,” at Pyramid Hill Sculptures Park & Museum, Ohio.As a young painter and pianist, later as a media executive and board member, Ms. Krutick has spent her life dedicated to the arts. For more information, please visit her website jillkrutickfineart or Instagram page @JillKrutickFineArt.

