'America First' Would Become 'Trump First' In A Second Term

(MENAFN- Asia Times) SINGAPORE – With America's election day nearly here, and businesses across Asia are preparing for the next US administration. Many experts presume Harris-Walz would be a continuation of the incumbent Biden-Harris and 2.0 would be like Trump 1.0.

True, a Kamala Harris victory would see a continuation of the traditional US approach to foreign policy of working with partners and allies to best advance the US national interest – President Donald Trump's first term excepted.

Many believe Trump's return to the Oval Office would see a continuation of his“America First” foreign policy, which views the world through a narrow bilateral lens.

Bilahari Kausikan, former permanent secretary of Singapore's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, predicts countries in the region would be well prepared for a second Trump term after living through the first one.

“The Trump administration wasn't all bad. True, his walking away from the TPP was a shock that still reverberates, but we adapted through the CPTPP and RCEP,” he wrote, referring to regional trade pacts.“The world did not end. And some of the things Trump did to restore the credibility of American hard power were certainly in our interest.”

“President [Barack] Obama made prettier speeches, but President Trump understood - perhaps instinctively- hard power better,” he added.

True, Trump's America First approach did have successes, in large part because his administration had talented and effective officials, political appointees and career officials working to implement his policies.

A second Trump term, however, would likely not have that same level of expertise or experience behind him.

When entering the US government, one takes an oath of office to“support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

During Trump's first term, many of his appointees took that oath seriously.

Key examples included Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretaries James Mattis and Mark Esper, and Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Further, dedicated career government officials supported the implementation of Trump's policies and made them effective and in line with US law, even if they did not personally agree with certain of them.