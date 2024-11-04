First North Korean Soldiers Come Under Fire In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first from the People's Republic of Korea came under fire in Russia's Kursk region.

Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, wrote this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“The first DPRK soldiers have already come under fire in the Kursk region,” he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense of Ukraine, Russia deployed more than 7,000 soldiers from North Korea in the areas close to the border with Ukraine in the last week of October.