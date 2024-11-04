First North Korean Soldiers Come Under Fire In Kursk Region
Date
11/4/2024 5:13:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first soldiers from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea came under fire in Russia's Kursk region.
Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, wrote this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.
“The first DPRK soldiers have already come under fire in the Kursk region,” he wrote.
Read also:
South Korea outlines details of DPRK-Russia treaty
As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, Russia deployed more than 7,000 soldiers from North Korea in the areas close to the border with Ukraine in the last week of October.
MENAFN04112024000193011044ID1108847574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.