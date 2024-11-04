(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo took a significant step towards claiming the Copa do Brasil title on Sunday. The Rio de Janeiro-based team secured a 3-1 victory over Atlético-MG at Maracanã Stadium. This win gives Flamengo an advantage in the two-legged final of the prestigious Brazilian cup competition.



The match showcased Flamengo's offensive prowess, with Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol, leading the charge. The striker netted two goals, further cementing his reputation as a big-game player. Gabigol has now scored 16 goals in 17 finals for Flamengo, an impressive statistic that underlines his value to the team.



Flamengo's dominance was evident from the early stages of the game. Giorgian De Arrascaeta opened the scoring in the 10th minute, capitalizing on a rebound from Gabigol's initial shot. This early goal set the tone for Flamengo's performance throughout the match.



Atlético-MG, despite their efforts, struggled to find their rhythm against Flamengo's solid defense. The Belo Horizonte team had a few chances but failed to convert them into goals. Their offensive attempts were often thwarted by Flamengo's well-organized backline.







Gabigol extended Flamengo's lead in the 38th minute with a clinical finish. The striker's goal came from a well-executed team move, demonstrating Flamengo's cohesive attacking play. This goal gave Flamengo a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.



The second half saw Atlético-MG pushing for a comeback, but Flamengo's defense held firm. Gabigol scored his second goal of the night in the 28th minute of the second half. This goal seemed to seal the victory for Flamengo.

Flamengo Gains Upper Hand in Copa do Brasil Final with Gabigol's Brace

However, Atlético-MG managed to pull one back through Alan Kardec in the 34th minute. The goal came from a defensive error by Flamengo, giving Atlético-MG a glimmer of hope for the second leg.



The return leg will take place next Sunday at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte. Flamengo now has a two-goal advantage, meaning they can afford to lose by one goal and still win the title. Atlético-MG, on the other hand, needs a victory by three or more goals to clinch the championship outright.



This result puts Flamengo in a strong position to claim the Copa do Brasil title. However, the tie is not over yet, and Atlético-MG will undoubtedly fight hard in the second leg to overturn the deficit.

